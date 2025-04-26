Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has been sacked by Hearts.

The 46-year-old took over at Tynecastle back in October, less than two months on from his Seasiders departure.

Critchley, who had previously guided Blackpool to promotion during his first spell with the club, was unable to replicate his past success at Bloomfield Road following his return in 2023.

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, the ex-Liverpool youth coach was sacked just two league games into the current campaign following back-to-back defeats.

Many fans on the Fylde Coast had turned against him by that point, with some being unable to forgive him for his initial departure from the club back in 2022 to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

His spell at Villa Park alongside the ex-England international proved to be short-lived, as was his return to management with QPR - which lasted just 12 games.

Critchley’s time at Hearts has also proven to be a challenge, with the Edinburgh outfit missing out in the top six of the SPL table.

His final game in charge was a 1-0 defeat to Dundee on Saturday afternoon, which leaves him 14 wins out of his 35 games in charge.

The Gorgie Boys have also confirmed that Critchley’s former Blackpool assistant Mike Garrity has also left his position with the club.

Hearts issue statement

In a statement, they wrote: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that it has today parted company with Head Coach Neil Critchley and his assistant Mike Garrity.

“The club would like to thank Neil and Mike for their efforts during their time in Gorgie and we wish them well for the future.

“Liam Fox will take control of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

“No further comment will be made at this time.”