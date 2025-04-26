'Moment to forget' to 'brightest spark' - Blackpool player ratings from draw with Wigan Athletic

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Apr 2025, 17:30 BST
Blackpool’s final away game of the 2024/25 campaign ended in a () with Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Seasiders initially fell behind after three minutes, in what was a moment to forget for goalkeeper Harry Tyrer.

An attempt from a tight angle on the left wing from Jon Mellish caught the Everton loanee off guard, with the ball finding its way into the back of the net.

Following a drab first half, Steve Bruce’s side looked more lively after the break, and eventually got themselves back into the contest.

With 18 minutes left on the clock, CJ Hamilton was brought down in the box, with Lee Evans stepping up to convert the penalty.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ performed:

Blackpool took on Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Blackpool took on Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

Harry Tyrer endured a nightmare start to the game, with a lapse of concentration seeing him get beaten at the front post for Wigan's opener.

2. Harry Tyrer- 5

Harry Tyrer- 5

A bursting run forward from Odel Offiah was about as energetic as the Seasiders got in the first half. The Brighton loanee was solid throughout the match.

3. Odel Offiah- 7

Odel Offiah- 7

Olly Casey rescued the Seasiders a few times with some important last-ditch challenges. As usual, the centre back was commanding at the back.

4. Olly Casey- 7.5

Olly Casey- 7.5

Like Casey, Elkan Baggott was solid at the back and dealt with the majority of situations that came his way.

5. Elkan Baggott- 7

Elkan Baggott- 7

James Husband is solid enough in his defensive duties, but doesn't provide the same zip going forward as Hayden Coulson when he starts at left back.

6. James Husband- 6

James Husband- 6

