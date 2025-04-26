'Moment to forget' to 'brightest spark' - Blackpool player ratings from draw with Wigan Athletic

The Seasiders initially fell behind after three minutes, in what was a moment to forget for goalkeeper Harry Tyrer.

An attempt from a tight angle on the left wing from Jon Mellish caught the Everton loanee off guard, with the ball finding its way into the back of the net.

Following a drab first half, Steve Bruce’s side looked more lively after the break, and eventually got themselves back into the contest.

With 18 minutes left on the clock, CJ Hamilton was brought down in the box, with Lee Evans stepping up to convert the penalty.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer- 5 Harry Tyrer endured a nightmare start to the game, with a lapse of concentration seeing him get beaten at the front post for Wigan's opener. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

3 . Odel Offiah- 7 A bursting run forward from Odel Offiah was about as energetic as the Seasiders got in the first half. The Brighton loanee was solid throughout the match. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey- 7.5 Olly Casey rescued the Seasiders a few times with some important last-ditch challenges. As usual, the centre back was commanding at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Elkan Baggott- 7 Like Casey, Elkan Baggott was solid at the back and dealt with the majority of situations that came his way. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales