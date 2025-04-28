'Completely different' - Steve Bruce eyes up big summer changes for Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce has admitted that Blackpool’s starting XI could look completely different next season.

Since being appointed at Bloomfield Road back in September, the 64-year-old has already overseen a change of system, and made alterations to his squad during the winter transfer window.

The summer months are set to bring further incomings and outgoings on the Fylde Coast, on the back of a disappointing campaign where the Seasiders have failed to reach the play-offs for the second season running.

With nine players out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and five members of the current squad only on loan, a major rebuild could be on the cards.

“There’s a lot of work to be done over the summer, we finish next Saturday and it starts,” Bruce said.

“We’ve got five loan players, four or five that are out of contract, so you can imagine it’s going to be hectic, but that’s normal for the teams at this level, they don’t hand big contracts out - which is understandable. There’s a constant turnaround, but since Christmas I’ve been pleased with our improvement.

“We’ve improved enormously since January, and it’s imperative that we get this one right to get half a new team, maybe a full new team. We’ll have conversations with the players on loan, and see where we end up .

“I wouldn’t say it’ll be a completely different team next season, but we had four loan players playing today and one on the bench, so it could be half a new team, and we’ll see what we can do.

“We’ve been in the division three years and we’ve not been good enough to mount a challenge to get the club where it wants to be. It’s about finding the right team and the right formula, to get the team where it wants to be.”

