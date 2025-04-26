Wigan Athletic 1-1 Blackpool: Seasiders come from behind to claim draw at the Brick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool came from behind to claim a point in a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

Jon Mellish gave the home side an early lead, in what was a moment to forget for Everton loanee Harry Tyrer in the Seasiders goal, with the ball finding its way into the back of the net from an unlikely area.

The Seasiders levelled the scores during the second half, courtesy of a Lee Evans penalty.

Prior to kick off, Blackpool’s unlikely hopes of reaching the play-offs had already been mathematically brought to an end following wins for both Leyton Orient and Reading.

Wigan opened the scoring at the Brick Community Stadium after only three minutes, with Mellish catching out Tyrer from a tight angle through an effort from the left wing.

The Seasiders’ first real chance came through CJ Hamilton - who saw a headed attempt cleared off the line following a cross to the front post from Rob Apter.

Down the other end, a golden opportunity came Maleace Asamoch’s way to double Latics’ lead, but couldn’t direct his first time shot towards goal after the ball was put on a plate for him by Dale Taylor.

Blackpool’s next chance to equalise came immediately after that effort. After running clean through on goal, Niall Ennis saw his effort saved by the boot of Sam Tickle.

The Wigan keeper was tested again just before the break. Ashley Fletcher won back possession high up with the field, with the ball landing at the feet of Lee Evans - who opted to take a first-time shot, proved simple to deal with.

Following the restart, clear chances were limited, with blocked shots from Apter and Ennis being the only real action ahead of the hour mark.

With 18 minutes left on the clock, the Seasiders were handed their route back into the match, after CJ Hamilton was brought down in the box.

Evans stepped up to successfully convert, sending Tickle the wrong way with his penalty.

The 30-year-old’s midfield partner Albie Morgan almost edged Bruce’s side, but his shot from distance was stopped by the Latics keeper.

In the closing stages, Blackpool believed they should’ve been handed a second spot kick, with the referee waving away protests after a challenge on Ennis.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband (57’), Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher (77’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham (57’), Josh Onomah (77’), Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera.