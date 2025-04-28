Blackpool end of season awards - ex-Leeds United and Watford figures pick up prizes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ashley Fletcher has been named as Blackpool’s fans’ player of the season at the club’s end of season awards at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker arrived at Bloomfield Road last summer, on the back of a tough number of years.

With a move to Watford in 2021 not working out, he was sent out on several loan spells - which didn’t go to plan either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It appeared as if his time with Blackpool was heading in the same direction following a slow start, but from December onwards, the Manchester United youth product has been able to kick on and change his fortunes.

Having become an established part of Bruce’s starting XI, he has bagged 11 goals in total and eight assists throughout the campaign, with his hard work paying off.

Casey recognised by his teammates

Olly Casey has been a standout figure for Blackpool this season, with a number of impressive defensive performances under his belt.

Elsewhere, Olly Casey has been named as the players’ player of the season.

The centre back has been a pivotal figure at the back for the Seasiders, and has made himself an automatic starter under Steve Bruce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After first making the move to the Fylde Coast from Leeds United back in 2021, the 24-year-old initially spent time on loan with Forest Green Rovers, before enjoying game time in Tangerine last season.

Throughout the current campaign, Casey has made 41 League One appearances in total, missing just one game since the appointment of the current Blackpool boss.

After handing his teammate the award, James Husband stated: “He’s been a model of consistency this year. He’s been easily our best player.”

Other accolades

Things just seemed a little bit too open on the left side of the Seasiders defence for both of Wrexham's goal, with no one really on hand to take control of either situationb.

The night started with the Blackpool skipper being awarded a shirt to recognise his 200th appearance for the club earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the room, the defender admitted he was “thoroughly excited” for next season, and believed the Seasiders had a number of Championship-quality players in their squad.

Following that, Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott was named as the Community Championship for the work he has done away from the pitch.

The other award was goal of the season - which went to Tom Bloxham for his silky footwork in the game away to Exeter City in January.