Tom Bloxham enjoyed an explosive start to life with Blackpool - but has been overlooked for a spot in the starting XI in recent times.

The 21-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town back in January, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Seasiders.

It only took the forward a couple of games to become an instant fan favourite, with some high-energy performances at the top end of the pitch.

This included an impressive display away to Exeter City, where he both scored and assisted, as well as a memorable back flip celebration.

His bright start was soon hit by a spell on the sidelines, and despite making his return to action last month, Bloxham is still waiting for his first start since the beginning of February.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admits there’s been a couple of factors behind his resistance to throw the young forward straight back into his starting XI.

“As we know, he’s been very unfortunate, just as he set the place alight, he got a nasty injury,” he said.

“We’ve boxed clever with him a little bit. Of course, the team had been on a bit of a run until a week ago, so I left it alone. The two strikers, (Ashley) Fletcher and (Niall) Ennis were in really good form, so I left it alone, but Tom is good to have, that’s for sure.

“He wants to play, like he should do.”

Injury frustration for January signing

In an interview earlier this month, Bloxham shared the frustration of having to spend so long on the sidelines after never really experiencing a lengthy injury before.

“It was frustrating, it was the first real injury I’ve ever had,” he admitted.

“It was tough at the time seeing the lads training. I just wanted to get back out there as soon as possible. I’ve done that now off the bench, so I just need to get my fitness back and pick up where I left off.

“I can’t wait to get that first start and show the gaffer. I’ve just to make sure I’m always ready to come on and make an impact. I’ve got to be patient.

“The gaffer (Steve Bruce) is class. He’s always speaking to me and telling me what I need to improve. He’s helped me out a lot since I’ve been here.”

