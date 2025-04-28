Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe states it was clear what Steve Bruce thought of Blackpool’s first half performance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Seasiders endured an underwhelming opening 45 minutes after falling behind to an early goal from Jon Mellish.

After the break, the visitors came back out looking more energised, and pulled themselves level through a Lee Evans penalty - as well as having chances to win.

Latics head coach Lowe admits his side didn’t make the most of opportunities to win the game during the first half, and knew Blackpool would improve after hearing parts of Bruce’s message at the interval.

“We had a couple of other opportunities to score, and we failed to do that,” he said.

“If you go in a 2-0 then it’s a different game because as a Steve Bruce team aren’t just going to roll over in the second half - I could hear some of the effing and blinding in there at half time because it wasn't good enough from them on his behalf.

“In the second half, they were excellent and took control. We didn’t really pass the ball and get our foot on it. It was a game of two halves.”

Wigan boss shares his thoughts on Blackpool under Bruce

Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Lowe, who previously managed Preston North End, believes the Seasiders are on the right track under Bruce, and that the two sides won’t be too far off each other next season.

“I had a little chat with him then, and I think he’s in the same boat as us,” he added.

“We want to recruit players who we think can help. I think they’ve just missed out, but they’ve had a good season.

“You’re talking about a manager who’s done 1,000 games. He’s been there, seen it, and done it. You know what a Steve Bruce team is going to give you - they’re going to be on the front foot and at you.

“I like to think next season that we won’t be far off them in terms of pushing to get in the play-offs.”

During their conversation after Saturday’s match, the two managers took the time to discuss a number of things.

“I can ask him for advice, but after games it’s about sharing stories,” Lowe stated.

“Whelo (Glenn Whelan) played for him at Aston Villa and he’s just the type of character that lifts the office when you’re in there.

“He’s very complimentary of us, and I’ll always be dead complimentary of him because of what he’s achieved.”

