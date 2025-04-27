Blackpool boss casts doubt on if midfielder could feature again this season ahead of Birmingham City game

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sonny Carey’s season could potentially be over - as talks over his Blackpool future continue.

The midfielder has missed the Seasiders’ last two games due a knee problem, which could potentially rule him out of the upcoming meetings with Birmingham City and Bristol Rovers.

Throughout the second half of the campaign, the 24-year-old has made himself a key player for Steve Bruce’s side, producing his best form in Tangerine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contract talks remain ongoing with Carey, with his current deal expiring this summer, alongside eight other players.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021, he has made 133 appearances for the club, scoring 21 times - with eight of his goals coming in the last three months.

Discussing Carey’s absence following Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon, Bruce explained: “He wasn’t right. We don’t think it’s anything serious, but he’s got a medial problem with his knee.

“It’ll be touch and go (for the rest of the season), it’d be silly to risk anyone with a little bit of ligament damage, I can’t see it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The contract talks are still ongoing, and we’re hopeful they’ll come to the right conclusion that we want, so let’s see.”

Bruce’s past words on Carey’s contract

Sonny Carey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Sonny Carey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
Sonny Carey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Prior to the trip to the Brick Community Stadium, the Seasiders head coach had provided an earlier update on the contract negotiations with Carey.

“We’re trying,” he said.

“We’ve had conversations with his agent - I met with him last week. We’re hopeful that we can strike a deal with the kid. We’d like him to stay, and we’ve made that pretty clear.

“We’ve now got to reach an agreement with the lad, and let’s hope he accepts. We’re very keen, because the kid’s been outstanding since the turn of the year, so we’d like to keep him, but there’s still a bit of work to do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You’ve got to let him be a little bit free. He can drift off the left - I think that’s his best position, but when he gets in on goal, he’s got a right foot, and can go the other way. He’s a good player, the kid.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Former Blackpool and QPR boss sacked for second time this season as spell in Scotland comes to an end.

Related topics:Steve BruceBirmingham City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice