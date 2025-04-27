Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sonny Carey’s season could potentially be over - as talks over his Blackpool future continue.

The midfielder has missed the Seasiders’ last two games due a knee problem, which could potentially rule him out of the upcoming meetings with Birmingham City and Bristol Rovers.

Throughout the second half of the campaign, the 24-year-old has made himself a key player for Steve Bruce’s side, producing his best form in Tangerine.

Contract talks remain ongoing with Carey, with his current deal expiring this summer, alongside eight other players.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021, he has made 133 appearances for the club, scoring 21 times - with eight of his goals coming in the last three months.

Discussing Carey’s absence following Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon, Bruce explained: “He wasn’t right. We don’t think it’s anything serious, but he’s got a medial problem with his knee.

“It’ll be touch and go (for the rest of the season), it’d be silly to risk anyone with a little bit of ligament damage, I can’t see it.

“The contract talks are still ongoing, and we’re hopeful they’ll come to the right conclusion that we want, so let’s see.”

Bruce’s past words on Carey’s contract

Sonny Carey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Prior to the trip to the Brick Community Stadium, the Seasiders head coach had provided an earlier update on the contract negotiations with Carey.

“We’re trying,” he said.

“We’ve had conversations with his agent - I met with him last week. We’re hopeful that we can strike a deal with the kid. We’d like him to stay, and we’ve made that pretty clear.

“We’ve now got to reach an agreement with the lad, and let’s hope he accepts. We’re very keen, because the kid’s been outstanding since the turn of the year, so we’d like to keep him, but there’s still a bit of work to do.

“You’ve got to let him be a little bit free. He can drift off the left - I think that’s his best position, but when he gets in on goal, he’s got a right foot, and can go the other way. He’s a good player, the kid.”

