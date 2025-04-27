Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states he won’t let Blackpool lose their competitive edge for their remaining two games of the season.

The Seasiders have nothing to play for heading into the final week of the campaign, with their play-off hopes mathematically over ahead of meetings with Birmingham City and Bristol Rovers.

During the first half of their 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic, Blackpool could only produce a lethargic throughout the opening 45 minutes at the Brick Community Stadium.

Following the break, they were far more energetic as a Lee Evans penalty cancelled out Jon Mellish’s earlier goal.

Bruce states he won’t accept any further displays that lack intensity, and wants his side to be at for the remainder of the season.

“I don’t enjoy it all - it’s like pre-season, I hate pre-season and friendlies, I hate the thought of it,” he said.

“There’s got to be a competitive edge. As soon as we started to be a bit competitive in the second half, we saw the benefits of it.

“I can’t accept it when we play like we did in the first half, and I think they know it. We’ve got two games left, and I expect us to be bang at it.

“I won’t let us fizzle away, there’s still six points to play for. Can we move up a couple of positions? That’s where we’d like to be. Ultimately we’re short, and by a long way.

“If you’re involved in Blackpool, from the owner, the sporting director, myself and the supporters, we all want to see Blackpool in a position where we are threatening to get into the next league.”

Bruce warns of Birmingham City threat

Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

With League One champions Birmingham at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night, Bruce states the Seasiders will need to turn up to avoid a tough evening.

“We’ve got a big game on Wednesday, and if we don’t approach it right, then they’ll give us a hiding,” he added.

“They’ve got good players, and as we’ve seen with Burnley, being relaxed and enjoying themselves.

“They’ve got an exceptionally good team, and we’ll have to be near our best to get something.”

