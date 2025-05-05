Blackpool announce 12 departures and one new deal as retained list is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have announced their retained list following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lap around the pitch on the full time whistle of Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers, proved to be a farewell for several figures in Tangerine.

Following the game against the Gas, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce had already confirmed it would be Jordan Gabriel’s final appearance for the club, with his contract being allowed to expire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender initially joined Blackpool on loan from Nottingham Forest back in 2020, before making the move permanent - with 142 appearances coming his way in total.

“I’d like to say a big well done to Jordan Gabriel, it’s probably his final game for the club - he’s been a terrific servant,” Bruce said.

“He hasn’t been in the team this year but he reminded us what he can do when he came on today. He could’ve scored three or four.

“He started really well for me, and came out of the team because his wife gave birth. Odel (Offiah) then took his position and results went well. That’s football - that’s the way it is, it can give you a kicking now and then. It’s my job to pick a team that can win every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as I saw Jordan, I enjoyed what I saw. He gives you everything he’s got, he’s athletic and quick, and has never let the squad down.”

Alongside Gabriel, goalkeepers Richard O’Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman will also depart the club, along with Josh Onomah - after just one season in Tangerine.

After spending the last few months away on loan, the contracts of both Ollie Norburn and Jordan Rhodes will also be allowed to expire.

Away from the senior squad, youngsters Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear and Jack Moore have also been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker to remain with Blackpool while negotiations continue with others

It's been a pretty quiet season on the whole for Beesley so far, with an injury back in November leading to an extended spell on the sidelines - which he's recently returned from.

Jake Beesley will remain in Tangerine for a further 12 months after a 12-month option was exercised on the striker.

Meanwhile, negotiations remain ongoing with both Sonny Carey and Matthew Pennington.

Full retained list

Remaining under contract:

Rob Apter, Zac Ashworth, Tom Bloxham, Terry Bondo, Oliver Casey, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Spencer Knight, Kylian Kouassi, Andy Lyons, Josh Miles, Albie Morgan, Dan Sassi, Theo Upton.

Contract option exercised on:

Jake Beesley.

In contract discussions with:

Sonny Carey, Matthew Pennington

Offered professional terms:

Johnson Opawole

New contract signed:

Harvey Bardsley

Players leaving the Club:

Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Oliver Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes.

Loan players returning to parent Clubs:

Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Niall Ennis (Stoke City), Odel Offiah (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough), Harry Tyrer (Everton).