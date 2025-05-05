Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Gabriel states Blackpool will always hold a special place in his heart in a farewell message reflecting on his Bloomfield Road departure.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the release of the club’s retained list, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce confirmed the fullback would depart the Fylde Coast outfit at the conclusion of his contract this summer.

The 26-year-old first made the move to Blackpool on loan from Nottingham Forest in 2020, before making the move permanent a few months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across his career in Tangerine, he’s 142 times in total, as well as being part of the squad to experience promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in his first full campaign with the club.

Following the Seasiders’ appointment of Bruce back in September, Gabriel was initially a regular part of the experienced coach’s starting XI, but saw his involvement reduced as the campaign went on.

In a statement on the back of his departure being confirmed, the defender admits the decision to leave wasn’t easy, but is grateful for the experiences he’s enjoyed across his time at Bloomfield Road.

“My time at Blackpool Football Club has officially concluded after five unforgettable years,” he wrote on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been a difficult choice, but I must prioritise what is best for my football career. I couldn't have imagined a more incredible beginning with this club - joining and getting the promotion and later returning as an official player.

“The journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with both highs and lows, but l've cherished every moment.

“To my teammates, thank you for playing a pivotal role in my growth and for supporting me through challenging times.

“Without a doubt, this is the best dressing room I have ever experienced, and it's something I will genuinely miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the staff, my gratitude goes to those who encouraged and motivated me to improve. You helped me bounce back from injuries time and again, and working with you has truly been a privilege.

“To the fans, what can I say? You have been the highlight of my journey, standing by me through every challenge. Your unwavering support and passion have made it a joy to play in front of you.

“I have poured my heart and soul into every day spent at this club, and I hope you feel I've given back to you in return during my stay.

“Now, as I turn the page to a new chapter, please know that Blackpool will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will be cheering for you from afar.

“It's not a goodbye; it's a see you later! Jordan Gabriel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce’s message to defender

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Following Blackpool’s 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon, Bruce was keen to pay tribute to Gabriel for his efforts during his time in Tangerine.

“I’d like to say a big well done to Jordan Gabriel, it’s probably his final game for the club - he’s been a terrific servant,” the Seasiders boss said.

“He hasn’t been in the team this year but he reminded us what he can do when he came on today. He could’ve scored three or four.

“He started really well for me, and came out of the team because his wife gave birth. Odel (Offiah) then took his position and results went well. That’s football - that’s the way it is, it can give you a kicking now and then. It’s my job to pick a team that can win every week.

“As soon as I saw Jordan, I enjoyed what I saw. He gives you everything he’s got, he’s athletic and quick, and has never let the squad down.”