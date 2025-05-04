Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool will confirm a number of big decisions in the next few days and beyond following the conclusion of the season.

It’s approaching the time where clubs across the EFL are required to release their retained lists, and finalise some contract decisions.

At Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, players did a lap of the pitch at full time of the Seasiders’ meeting with Bristol Rovers - and for some it could prove to be farewell.

After the match against Bristol Rovers, Steve Bruce admitted Blackpool’s retained list is ready to go, and expects it to be released on Monday.

Here’s a reminder of those who are out of contract:

Jordan Rhodes

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025.

We’ll start with someone who has already said his farewell to the Blackpool faithful - having spent the second half of the season on loan away from the Fylde Coast.

Jordan Rhodes joined the Seasiders on a permanent deal last summer on the back of a successful loan spell, but was unable to replicate his scoring form from the season before.

With game time proving limited for the 35-year-old under Steve Bruce, he linked up with Mansfield Town, where he has found the back of the net once in 12 outings.

Ollie Norburn

Due to a lack of game time under Bruce, Ollie Norburn was loaned out to Wigan Athletic back in January - and is set to leave Bloomfield Road as a free agent this summer.

Like Rhodes, Ollie Norburn’s future had already been decided before the last few weeks. With his game time in Tangerine limited before Christmas, the midfielder was sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic in January.

After picking up an injury earlier this month, the 32-year-old will remain with the Greater Manchester outfit over the summer to finish his rehabilitation.

Jake Beesley

Jake Beesley is eligible again after serving his ban for his two bookable offences against Rotherham earlier this month.

Jake Beesley has been with Blackpool since 2022, and has found the back of the net 16 times in 77 appearances during that time.

The forward was the Seasiders’ second-top scorer last season, with his knack of being a physical presence in the box proving useful at times.

During the current campaign, he’s been unable to feature regularly under Bruce, as well as enduring a number of months on the sidelines with injury.

In the league he’s picked up the same number of sending offs as goals scored, so this summer could prove to be the time Beesley and Blackpool naturally go their separate ways.

Josh Onomah

Josh Onomah was introduced for the latter stages.

Josh Onomah’s time with the Seasiders hasn’t gone the way anyone would’ve hoped.

After spending over a year without a club, the midfielder signed a short-term deal with Blackpool in October following a trial period.

The 28-year-old was then offered extended terms until the end of the season a few months later, but fitness has cost him, with chances to play proving limited.

His talent was there to see in some instances, including Shrewsbury away; unfortunately the sample size is far too small, and you would expect him to depart.

Having worked with Bruce at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday in the past, it’s disappointing that things just haven’t worked out.

Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel has mainly had to settle for minutes off the bench throughout the second half of the season.

Jordan Gabriel initially joined the Seasiders on loan from Nottingham Forest back in 2020, before later making the move permanent.

Following the appointment of Bruce last September, it seemed as if the fullback was going to be a key component - and it enjoyed a positive start to life under the experienced head coach.

Since then, a slump in form before Christmas has cost him, with the majority of his game time in the second half of the season coming off the bench.

After Saturday’s game against Bristol Rovers, Bruce confirmed that Gabriel would depart Blackpool at the end of his current deal.

“I’d like to say a big well done to Jordan Gabriel, it’s probably his final game for the club - he’s been a terrific servant,” the Blackpool boss said.

“He hasn’t been in the team this year but he reminded us what he can do when he came on today. He could’ve scored three or four.

“He started really well for me, and came out of the team because his wife gave birth. Odel (Offiah) then took his position and results went well. That’s football - that’s the way it is, it can give you a kicking now and then. It’s my job to pick a team that can win every week.

“As soon as I saw Jordan, I enjoyed what I saw. He gives you everything he’s got, he’s athletic and quick, and has never let the squad down.”

Matthew Pennington

This is a slightly more complicated pick. A number of players have partnered Olly Casey in defence this season, and Matthew Pennington probably just edges it due to Elkan Baggott's injury problems. The defender had a tough start to the campaign, but has looked better in recent times.

Matthew Pennington is a player who Blackpool have a year option available for.

Having made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer of 2023, the centre back was a reliable figure throughout his first season with the club.

A slow start to the current campaign meant he had to be patient for an opportunity under Bruce, but once that came, he looked back to his best.

The 30-year-old lost his place in the starting XI again through injury, and hasn’t been able to reclaim it since.

Ultimately, Pennington’s presence in the squad can only be a good thing going forward.

Richard O’Donnell

Richard O’Donnell is another important figure in the Seasiders’ dressing room, and has been a good servant as the club’s second-choice keeper in the last two seasons.

A decision on his future may ultimately depend on if he still has a hunger to play more games, but as a back-up option he would still have a role to play on the Fylde Coast.

Mackenzie Chapman

Third-choice goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman has never seemed close to featuring during his time with Blackpool.

A decision on the 22-year-old’s future probably won’t make too many waves one way or another.

Sonny Carey

Blackpool - Center-midfielder | Getty Images

Sonny Carey will no doubt be the Seasiders’ main contract priority following his impressive form in the second half of the season.

The midfielder has really stepped up under Bruce, producing some great performance in both the centre and on the left side.

He’s certainly someone that has come on leaps and bounds through the guidance of the experienced head coach, and has become the player many on the Fylde Coast hoped he would become.

After nurturing him for so many years, it would be a major blow to the club to lose him for free just as he hits his stride.

Seemingly when the retained list does come out, Carey will come under the ‘still negotiating’ category.

