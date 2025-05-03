Departure confirmed for Blackpool defender as retained list date is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool will release their retained list at the beginning of next week.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders rounded off the 2024/25 campaign with a 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road - which could prove to be the last outing in Tangerine for a number of players.

Heading into the summer, the club will lose their five loanees from the past season, while nine players in total are out of contract on the Fylde Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce states the majority of the individuals coming to the end of their contracts now know their fates.

“I think that (the retained list) will be published on Monday, I’ve had conversations with all of the players who are out of contract, but I think it’s better that it officially comes out,” he said.

“I’ve had conversations with players who have been here a few years and the times is probably right to move on.

“It’s never easy. There’s been some awful conversations, but I always thought it was better to do it that way. They were such good pros that they didn’t let it effect them.

“It was important that they played a few minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel to depart

The fitness status of Odel Offiah could dictate whether Jordan Gabriel starts or is named on the bench.

One player Bruce did confirm was leaving was Jordan Gabriel - who will depart after five years in Tangerine.

The defender initially joined the Seasiders on loan from Nottingham Forest back in 2020, before later making the move permanent.

Following the appointment of Bruce last September, it seemed as if the fullback was going to be a key component, but dropped out of the team before Christmas, and has had to settle for minutes off the bench since.

“I’d like to say a big well done to Jordan Gabriel, it’s probably his final game for the club - he’s been a terrific servant,” the Blackpool boss added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He hasn’t been in the team this year but he reminded us what he can do when he came on today. He could’ve scored three or four.

“He started really well for me, and came out of the team because his wife gave birth. Odel (Offiah) then took his position and results went well. That’s football - that’s the way it is, it can give you a kicking now and then. It’s my job to pick a team that can win every week.

“As soon as I saw Jordan, I enjoyed what I saw. He gives you everything he’s got, he’s athletic and quick, and has never let the squad down.”