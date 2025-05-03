'Huge error' to 'always creative' - Blackpool player ratings in victory over Bristol Rovers

The visitors opened the scoring in the 17th minute, with Harry Tyrer at fault with a costly error for the second weekend running.

After taking too long in possession in front of his own goal, the Everton loanee was tackled by Gatlin O’Donkor - which saw the ball cross the line.

Down the other end, Tom Bloxham came close to quickly leveling the scores, with an attempt on the half-volley hitting the post.

The forward’s next opportunity did end up in the back of the net, as Blackpool found an equaliser ahead of the break.

After initially losing possession with a poor clearance, Jed Ward made a good save to stop a shot from Niall Ennis, but Bloxham was alert on the rebound to help the ball into the goal.

Following the restart, Albie Morgan gave Steve Bruce’s side the lead. A number of players had a poke at the ball into the box, with the midfielder being the one to make clean contact to beat the Gas keeper.

After being at fault for the visitors’ goal in the first half, Tyrer did well to keep Steve Bruce’s side ahead, making a good stop from a curling effort from Michael Reindorf.

Moments after that save, Blackpool extended their lead. After breaking down the left side, CJ Hamilton played the ball into Niall Ennis - who slotted past Ward.

In the final moments of the game, Ryan Finnigan marked a rare appearance with a goal, as the Seasiders rounded off an up and down campaign on a high note.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ performed:

Harry Tyrer- 5 Harry Tyrer was at fault with a huge error for the Pirates' opener, with Everton loanee spending too long on the ball before being tackled by Gatlin O'Donkor in front of his own goal.

Matthew Pennington- 7 Matthew Pennington did a solid enough job as a makeshift right back in the absence of Odel Offiah.

Olly Casey- 8 Olly Casey finished the campaign with a strong performance at the back, with the 24-year-old keeping the visitors quiet on the whole.

Elkan Baggott- 7 Elkan Baggott also put in a solid defensive shift in the final game of his loan spell in Tangerine.