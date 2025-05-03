Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce was pleased with the way Blackpool concluded the 2024/25 campaign - as they claimed a 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his first start since the beginning of February, Tom Bloxham was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders, with the 21-year-old claiming an equaliser in the first half to cancel out Gatlin O’Donkor’s opener for the relegated visitors.

Following the restart, Albie Morgan gave Bruce’s side the lead, before Niall Ennis and Ryan Finnigan put the three points beyond all doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a typical end of season game,” the Blackpool boss said.

“It went end-to-end for a little bit of it, but probably a nice way to finish. It was a decent result.

“When there’s nothing on them, it reminds me of a pre-season friendly, which I don’t like at all. We did it properly and did out job. Towards the end when they were chasing, they were wide open, and we punished them.

“We took four of our chances which is pleasing and we go away on a little bit of a high, but ninth isn’t where we want to get to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve let ourselves down this season by giving goals away, and they’ve been poor. Everyone makes mistake, and the keeper made a mistake today. You can’t keep making too many, and we’ve done that. We always look a threat going forward but defensively we’ve got to work on.

“The goalkeeper is young, and when you’re young like he is, it’s all about experience so you learn on the job. He’s come on leaps and bounds.”

At the end of the match, Bruce and his side did a lap around the pitch to thank the fans for their support this season.

“They’ve made me feel welcome - I applaud all of them,” the head coach added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re fiercely loyal. What I understood very quickly is how loyal they are to the club, and long may that continue.

“Of course they’re not happy, but I think they’ve enjoyed the way the team has played. We’ve not been great at times, but I think they want to see us with two wide players and two forwards.”