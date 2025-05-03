Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool finished the season with a 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his first start since the beginning of February, Tom Bloxham was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders, with the 21-year-old claiming an equaliser in the first half to cancel out Gatlin O’Donkor’s opener for the relegated visitors.

Following the restart, Albie Morgan gave Steve Bruce’s side the lead, before Niall Ennis and Ryan Finnigan put the three points beyond all doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the opening exchanges, neither side created anything too clear, with both Isaac Hutchinson and Elkan Baggott both putting efforts over the bar.

The opener came in the 17th minute, as Harry Tyrer was at fault with a costly error for the second weekend running.

After taking too long in possession in front of his own goal, the Everton loanee was tackled by O’Donkor - which saw the ball cross the line.

Down the other end, Bloxham came close to quickly leveling the scores, with an attempt on the half-volley hitting the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward’s next opportunity did end up in the back of the net, as Blackpool found an equaliser ahead of the break.

After initially losing possession with a poor clearance, Jed Ward made a good save to stop a shot from Niall Ennis, but Bloxham was alert on the rebound to help the ball into the goal.

The Seasiders edged their way in front 10 minutes into the second half. A number of players had a poke at the ball into the box, with Morgan being the one to make clean contact to beat the Gas keeper.

Substitute Ashley Fletcher thought he had extended Blackpool’s lead further, but was flagged for a marginal offside after a well-weighted ball through from Bloxham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 71st minute saw a nice moment for Andy Lyons, as the fullback made his return to competitive action after 15 months on the sidelines recovering from an ACL injury.

After being at fault for the visitors’ goal in the first half, Tyrer did well to keep Bruce’s side ahead, making a good stop from a curling effort from Michael Reindorf.

Moments after that save, the Seasiders extended their lead. After breaking down the left side, CJ Hamilton played the ball into Ennis - who slotted past Ward.

In the final moments of the game, Ryan Finnigan marked a rare appearance with a goal, as Blackpool rounded off an up and down campaign on a high note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington (71’), Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter (60’), Albie Morgan, Lee Evans (77’), CJ Hamilton, Niall Ennis (77’), Tom Bloxham (71’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Andy Lyons (71’), James Husband, Jordan Gabriel (71’), Ashley Fletcher (60’), Jake Beesley (77’), Ryan Finnigan (77’).