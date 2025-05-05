Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road as a free agent last summer, and has found the back of the net 11 times throughout his first year in Tangerine.

Having made the move to the Fylde Coast on the back of a tough number of seasons, it seemed as if things were going to follow a similar path with the Seasiders, following a difficult start to life with the club.

An honest conversation with Steve Bruce and a weekend away from football allowed the 29-year-old to re-focus and get himself back on track.

Since then, he’s become a popular figure within the Blackpool squad, and has earned himself the fans’ player of the season award.

With the Seasiders missing out on a place in the play-offs this season, Fletcher admits there’s a hunger to enjoy the success others are experiencing in 12 months time.

“I know the job that I came here to do is not done,” he said.

“I know when I signed, the club were hopeful of getting into the play-offs, and obviously we haven’t achieved that, but I do believe next year we will be better equipped with the experience we’ve had this year and changing the system.

“The personnel may change but the core of what we’re trying to do will still be here, and hopefully I can be a massive part of that. Hopefully we’re just getting started - I want more goals and more assists.

“I can go away in the summer for the first time in a long time, and have a good rest for the next couple of weeks, but as soon June hits I’ll be ready to go, and straight into pre-season.”

Bruce praises Fletcher for Blackpool turnaround

Ashley Fletcher talks to Steve Bruce as he is brought on as a substitute (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

After Fletcher picked up the fans’ player of the season award at last week’s dinner at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce was on hand with his own praise for the Manchester United youth product.

“It was great for Fletch because he’s not had the greatest of times in the last two or three years,” he stated.

“We all know he had talent, and we all wanted it to come out - it just shows you what a little bit of hard work and resilience does. It was a mindset change from him.

“You’ve seen him flourish in the last few months because he’s done the basics well, which is to make sure he’s competing well enough.

“Some people need a stick or an arm around the shoulder. He needed a bit of everything, so I’m so pleased. He worked so hard to get that last night. It just shows that everything is possible.

“He's sort of introverted. He’s not a noisy lad who runs and shouts about. He’s always had the talent, but in football that’s not enough on its own, you’ve got to do the basics well.

“He got himself in a dark place, which can happen, but thankfully at the right time I gave him the weekend off to start again - which is what he did and his attitude changed in 48 hours.”