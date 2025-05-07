Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool will welcome a number of familiar faces back to the Fylde Coast later this month.

A number of former Seasiders heroes will once again step out onto the pitch at Bloomfield Road, as they take on The Northern All Stars team - which will be comprised of celebrities from a number of soaps, personalities from the region, and other ex-pros.

The event will take place on May 17, and will raise funds for Trinity Hospice, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary, alongside the Blackpool Community Trust.

Here’s a look at the former players who are currently set to feature:

Stephen Dobbie

Stephen Dobbie (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Stephen Dobbie is still on the books at Bloomfield Road, albeit in a coaching capacity. Since hanging up his boots back in 2022, the 42-year-old has held various roles, and is currently among Steve Bruce’s staff.

During his playing career, the striker enjoyed four loan stints with the Seasiders, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in 56 appearances.

Neal Eardley

Neal Eardley is also part of the Blackpool staff, working with the club’s youngsters.

The former Wales international was at Bloomfield Road as a player between 2009 and 2013, making 119 appearances in total.

Matt Gilks

Matt Gilks | Getty Images

Goalkeeper Matt Gilks made 200 appearances for Blackpool during his playing career, and started in between the sticks in the 2010 Championship play-off final.

In recent years he’s worked as a coach, with his CV in that department including a stint along Ian Evatt, and more recently Barnsley - whom he is still with.

Alex Baptiste

Alex Baptiste was with Blackpool between 2008 and 2013, making 187 appearances in total. Since retiring in 2022, the 39-year-old has worked as an agent.

David Vaughan

David Vaughan was with the Seasiders between 2008 and 2011, before joining Sunderland after being unable to agree a new deal on the Fylde Coast. The retired youth coach is now a youth coach with Crewe Alexandra.

Keigan Parker

Keigan Parker, who was at Bloomfield Road between 2004 and 2008, was on target with Blackpool’s second goal in their 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town in the 2007 League One play-off final at Wembley.

In 165 games in total, the 42-year-old found the back of the net 41 times during his time in Tangerine.

Keith Southern

Keith Southern spent a decade on the Fylde Coast, winning several promotions with the club. The retired midfielder is currently an U21s coach with Everton - which is where he started his own career.

Brett Ormerod

Mark Porter: "Brett, took us to the Prem, legend."

Brett Ormerod is a true Blackpool legend, scoring 49 goals in 182 appearances across two spells on the Fylde Coast, with his second coinciding with the club's campaign in the Premier League.

Since the end of last year, the 48-year-old has worked at Bolton Wanderers’ assistant kit man.

Danny Coid

Danny Coid was a loyal servant to the Seasiders, playing for the club between 1998 and 2011 - seeing plenty of change on the Fylde Coast.

Andy Gouck

Andy Gouck started his career with Blackpool, and played for the club between 1990 and 1996, before going on to play for the likes of Rochdale and Southport.

During his time with his hometown side, the 52-year-old was involved in the Seasiders’ promotion season to the third tier.

Jamie Milligan

Jamie Milligan made the move to Bloomfield Road from Everton in 2001, and spent two years on the Fylde Coast.

During his time in Tangerine, the 45-year-old experienced success in Tangerine in both the third tier play-offs and the EFL Trophy.

Milligan is currently the head coach of Bamber Bridge, and worked with current Blackpool winger Rob Apter during his time on loan with the club back in 2021.

Tommy Jaszczun

Tommy Jaszczun was with the Seasiders between 2000 and 2004, during which time he tasted success in the EFL Trophy on two occasions.

Paul Rachubka

Paul Rachubka was on the bench for the Seasiders against Cardiff. He finished his football career with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League in 2018 and now works as an accountant.

He finished his football career with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League in 2018 and now works as an accountant.

Ian Evatt

Josh Croasdell: "First name I ever got on the back of a club shirt as a kid. Played CB in junior football which was the last time I could actually run, and idolised him."

Ian Evatt played 254 games for the Seasiders during his time with the club between 2007 and 2013, including 38 appearances in the Premier League.

Since hanging up his playing boots, the 43-year-old has moved into coaching, with his most recent role being with Bolton Wanderers.

Scott Vernon

After initially spending time on loan at Bloomfield Road, Scott Vernon joined Blackpool permanently in 2005.

During his three year permanent stay on the Fylde Coast, the 41-year-old tasted promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

Marc Joseph

Blackpool had a big impact on Marc Joseph. After being a player with the club between 2006 and 2007, he later returned to take up a role with a community foundation - where he’s spent the last decade.

Stephen Crainey

Stephen Crainey was at Bloomfield Road between 2007 and 2013. Since retiring, the 43-year-old has held coaching roles with Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers - with his move to the latter coming in the summer.

Stephen McPhee

After representing the likes of Port Vale and Hull City throughout his career, Stephen McPhee’s final years as a player came on the Fylde Coast.

During his two years in Tangerine, featured 24 times, before retiring through injury, but did remain with Blackpool for a period as a coach under Ian Holloway.

Mark Cullen

Mark Cullen spent time at Bloomfield Road between 2015 and 2019 - during which time he scored 26 goals in 108 appearances, as well as being part of the Seasiders squad that earned promotion to League One under Gary Bowyer.

Following his time with Blackpool, the ex-Hull City youngster spent time with Port Vale, Hartlepool United and Fylde, while his most-recent club was Bamber Bridge.

Neil Danns

Neil Danns was on loan twice with Blackpool during his playing career, with the spells coming in 2003 and 2017. After being a player manager with Macclesfield, the 41-year-old returned to Tranmere Rovers last summer as assistant coach. The retired midfielder is the father of Liverpool forward Jayden Danns, who made his senior debut earlier this year.

After being a player manager with Macclesfield, the 41-year-old returned to his former club Tranmere Rovers in 2023 as assistant coach.

David Eyres

During his time with Blackpool between 1989 and 1993, David Eyres tasted promotion in Tangerine as part of Billy Ayre’s fourth division play-off winning team.

