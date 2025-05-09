Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool defender Emmerson Boyce has departed his first coaching role.

Having been a captain at Wigan Athletic during his playing career, the 45-year-old took over as manager for the Greater Manchester club’s women’s team last summer.

During his singular campaign in charge, he guided his team to the Lancashire Women’s County League Championship title - in Latics’ first season competing.

Boyce’s side won all 17 of their league games, and scored over 100 goals, with the retired defender being shortlisted for the Grassroots Coach of the Year award at last month’s Festival of Women's Football Ceremony.

The former Barbados international started his career with Luton Town, where he made 162 appearances, before joining Crystal Palace and then Wigan.

Following his departure from the Brick Community Stadium, Boyce finished his professional playing career with Blackpool.

During his singular season at Bloomfield Road, he featured 26 times, as the club suffered relegation to League Two under the Oyston ownership.

Boyce’s reflections on his time with Blackpool

Emmerson Boyce (Photographer Chris Vaughan/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

In an interview with the Gazette last year, Boyce admitted he was aware of the problems before signing for the club, but had also heard good things from cousin Matty Phillips, with the ex-QPR and West Brom winger having spent time on the Fylde Coast between 2010 and 2013.

“The club had a lot of problems at the time, and it was a bit of a shock to the system,” he said.

“It was difficult because we had quite a young squad, and for a lot of the players it was their first time playing professional football.

“I spoke to my cousin Matty Phillips, who had a good time at Blackpool, and he mentioned how good the club was. I knew the troubles that were there, I’d read the papers, but I went in there to play football.

“It was hard, but I enjoyed my time - you could see the potential of the club, and I’m glad the issues have been resolved. Hopefully they can get back to the higher division they should be, and Steve Bruce can be the person to help them achieve that.

“It's a fantastic stadium, and when the fans are behind them, they can achieve a lot. It’s different from my time there.”

Boyce’s thoughts on coaching

Steve Bruce twice managed Latics during Dave Whelan's ownership

In the same interview, Boyce also discussed his coaching influences, which included current Seasiders boss Steve Bruce - whom he worked under at Wigan.

“I’ve been lucky to have some really good managers throughout my career, they all had different styles,” he stated.

“Hopefully I can take that into what I’m doing now and further. I’ll take a little bit from everyone and mould it in my own way to put me in position to show what I can do.

“I had Roberto Martinez, who was tactically very good in terms of possession. Uwe Rosler was very good at organising the team defensively and was built on hard work. Steve Bruce was well organised defensively. Iain Dowie, who was one of my favourite managers, was about togetherness and giving everything.

“I’ve had a really good mix of managers, but it’s up to me to make my own style. I’ve got good experience and hopefully I can use a lot of it.”

