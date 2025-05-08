Blackpool hit early season ticket milestone - with latest figures released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have enjoyed a strong start to season ticket sales - with fans now able to claim their seat for next season this week.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have taken to social media to release a video celebrating the take up they’ve received so far.

Since the start of the sale on Wednesday, 1,000 season tickets for next season have now been sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the clip, the clubs’ ticket office manager Sarah said: “It’s really good to see that we’ve hit 1,000 season tickets on day two. It’s a really good effort from all of the supporters.

“Being able to pay by direct debit makes it a lot more financially viable, and that’s obviously made a difference because 50 percent of people have taken that option.

“Thank you for your support.”

Prices for next season

The cost for adults and seniors has remained the same as last year, with the early bird fee starting at £375 and £325 respectively in the North, West Outer and South stands.

Meanwhile, there has been a reduction for younger supporters following backlash over a big increase last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the North, West Outer and South stands 18-21s have gone from £325 to £249, U18s from £149 to £119, and U14s from £99 to £69.

Adult and senior prices have also been frozen in the family stand at £315 and £275 respectively, with the other categories being reduced.

In the South West young adult tickets are available for £199, U18s are £69 and U14s are £49.

The season tickets will go on sale on May 7, with a new payment option now available, allowing fans to spread the cost over a 10-month period with an interest free direct debut running from June to March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will come with a one-off fee of £15, and supporters who purchase this way are automatically opted into an auto-renewal functionality.

The direct debit option and the early bird prices are available until June 2 at 4pm, with full prices applying from 10am the following day.

Elsewhere, the club has reverted back to one pricing category for all league games.

In the North, West Outers and South stands adult tickets will cost £29, senior and young adults are £25, U18s are £15, U14s are £10 and U5s are £8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner outlines reasoning behind Blackpool prices

Simon Sadler (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler states families were at the forefront of the Seasiders hierarchy’s minds when putting together their plan for the next campaign.

“We believe we have put together a pricing strategy for the new season that makes tickets as attractive and affordable as possible, yet still makes a significant contribution to the functioning of the football club,” he said.

“We hope the direct debit option in particular makes it much easier for supporters to spread the cost of their season ticket over the course of ten months, whilst the reduction in kids prices encourages a new generation of Seasiders and make it more affordable for parents.

“I believe that all of these changes to our ticketing strategy for the new season clearly demonstrate that we have listened to and acted upon supporter feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am thoroughly excited for the new campaign and the prospect of what we could achieve. I believe that we have a head coach in place who can get us promoted and take this great club of ours forward.

“Let’s all get behind Steve (Bruce) and the team as we look ahead to the new season.”

Your next story from the Gazette: No regrets for Blackpool boss after making football return following tough spells.