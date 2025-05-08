How Portsmouth verdict on Middlesbrough man proved to be replicated at Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sammy Silvera endured a disappointing loan spell with Blackpool during the second half of the season.

The Australian international joined the Seasiders from Middlesbrough back in January, but was unable to make a real impact during his time with the club.

While the 24-year-old produced a couple of bright moments during his first few weeks in Tangerine, on the whole he struggled to get minutes, and managed just one goal and one assist in his 15 League One outings.

After missing Blackpool’s final two games of the season through injury, head coach Steve Bruce admitted things hadn’t gone to plan for the winger.

“It’s been disappointing for Sammy,” he said.

“After a really bright start, he’s not been able to have a run in the team. Basically, it’s not just injury, it’s been the way the team has played. He’s a very good player, and we wish him well. We will have a conversation to see what he’s up to.”

Silvera had already endured his fair share of problems during the first half of the campaign with Portsmouth - where he featured just 12 times in the Championship.

Unfortunately for the winger, his spell on the Fylde Coast proved to be more of the same, and the verdict given on his time at Fratton Park very much matching up with his stint in Tangerine.

Portsmouth verdict proved to be prediction

After a couple of bright signs in his first few games for Blackpool, things never really took off for Sammy Silvera following his January loan move from Middlesbrough.

Back in January, The News’ Pompey reporter Neil Allen told the Gazette: “He’s a really nice lad, really bubbly around the place, and always smiling. He’s had a tough time, but he’s never let it get him down, he’s just carried on.

“It hasn’t worked out, which is a shame - a year earlier Pompey had looked at signing him from Australia, and Middlesbrough beat them to him.

“I think he’s started one game since September, in and out with a couple of injuries, and sometimes he’d drop from the squad completely. He’s been a huge disappointment.

“Pompey had a spell at trying him as a number 10, as well as playing him on the left. There’s something about him, he’s definitely got ability. He’s skilful, lively and quick. There’s something there, but they haven’t got it out of him, there’s been no consistency.”

