'Commanding' and 'integral' - Blackpool end of season ratings with one 9/10, three 8s, and five 5s

The Seasiders ended the season sat ninth in League One and 11 points off the play-offs – after their late push for the top six unravelled in the final weeks.
It was a mixed bag for a number of players, with some really rising up and making themselves key figures, while others struggled and will be left disappointed by their output.
Head coach Steve Bruce has already promised a big summer of change, which has been reflected by the release of six senior players in the club’s retained list earlier this week.
1. Harry Tyrer- 7
Harry Tyrer grew as the campaign progressed, and leaves as a much more commanding figure in goal than what he arrived. A couple of mistakes in his last few games shouldn't take away from the improvements he made. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Richard O'Donnell- 5
Richard O'Donnell was also a solid back-up throughout his two years with the Seasiders, but did have a few moments to forget when he was given a starting opportunity last season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Jordan Gabriel- 6
Jordan Gabriel was initially a regular part of Steve Bruce's starting XI following the experienced head coach's appointment, but lost his place after a poor run of form before Christmas, and never won it back off the impressive Odel Offiah. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
4. Odel Offiah- 8
At both centre back and right back, Odel Offiah was impressive throughout the campaign while on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Olly Casey- 9
Olly Casey was a standout figure throughout the season, with a number of commanding performances at the heart of the Seasiders defence. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Matthew Pennington- 7
Matthew Pennington endured a tough start to the season, and had to be patient for his first opportunity under Bruce. Once it came, he did well as part of a back four, and only lost his place again due to injury. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
