Former Blackpool boss departs non-league club alongside ex-Hull City manager

Former Blackpool head coach Neil McDonald has left his role with Kidderminster Harriers.

The 59-year-old was with the Seasiders during the 2015/16 season, as the club suffered its second successive relegation - dropping down to League Two.

McDonald had to deal with tough circumstances during his time at Bloomfield Road, with only six players contracted to the Fylde Coast outfit at the time of his appointment.

Since his stint with Blackpool, the former West Ham coach has worked as an assistant at several EFL clubs, as well as spending time in Ireland with Limerick and India - with both Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

McDonald has worked alongside ex-Hull City boss Phil Brown at Kidderminster in National League North for the last 18 months, but the departure of the pair was announced on Wednesday morning following disappointing end to the 2024/25 campaign.

Phil Brown's Kidderminster Harriers tenure has come to an end. | Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Kiddy were sat top of the table heading into the final round of fixtures, but a 2-1 defeat away to Southport cost them automatic promotion.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, they were knocked out of the play-offs after losing 2-1 to Chester at Aggborough.

In a statement, Kidderminster chairman Richard Lane said: “While we came very close to achieving our goal, the outcome of the season ultimately proved bitterly disappointing.

“We remain firmly focused on our primary objective for the club, which is returning to the National League. We feel now is the right time to make changes before embarking on our future campaign.

“I would personally like to thank both Phil and Neil for their efforts during their time with Kidderminster Harriers and we wish them nothing but the best for the future and their next challenge.

“The process of appointing a new manager is already underway and we hope to update our loyal supporters on that soon.”

