Gallery: 22 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans getting behind their team in the final outing of the season

By Amos Wynn
Published 6th May 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool rounded off the 2024/25 season with a 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

On his first start since the beginning of February, Tom Bloxham was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders, with the 21-year-old claiming an equaliser in the first half to cancel out Gatlin O’Donkor’s opener for the relegated visitors.

Following the restart, Albie Morgan gave Steve Bruce’s side the lead, before Niall Ennis and Ryan Finnigan put the three points beyond all doubt.

After the full time whistle, the Blackpool squad did a lap of honour to thank the fans for their support throughout the campaign, while for some it was also a farewell to Bloomfield Road.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from Saturday:

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBristol RoversSeasidersSteve Bruce
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice