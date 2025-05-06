Gallery: 22 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans getting behind their team in the final outing of the season

On his first start since the beginning of February, Tom Bloxham was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders, with the 21-year-old claiming an equaliser in the first half to cancel out Gatlin O’Donkor’s opener for the relegated visitors.

Following the restart, Albie Morgan gave Steve Bruce’s side the lead, before Niall Ennis and Ryan Finnigan put the three points beyond all doubt.

After the full time whistle, the Blackpool squad did a lap of honour to thank the fans for their support throughout the campaign, while for some it was also a farewell to Bloomfield Road.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from Saturday:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing in the final game of the 2024/25 season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales