'Handsome offer' made to Blackpool midfielder as resolution timescale outlined

Steve Bruce states Blackpool have made Sonny Carey a ‘fantastic’ offer as they look to keep hold of the midfielder.

The 24-year-old is among nine Seasiders players who are out of contract this summer, with the club keen to extend his time on the Fylde Coast following an impressive few months.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021, he has made 133 appearances for the club, scoring 21 times - with eight of his goals coming in the last three months.

Carey hasn’t featured in Blackpool’s last three games due to a knee injury, and will also miss Saturday’s meeting with Bristol Rovers - meaning he could’ve played for the final time in Tangerine if a new deal isn’t agreed.

Bruce expects things to be resolved one way or the other in the near future, with the campaign coming to an end this weekend.

“I’m sure we’ll find out in the middle of next week,” he said.

“It can’t go on and on. We’ve made him a handsome offer, and the rest is in his hands.

“Bosman’s are out there, there’s 250 on my desk already. The rule is there, we’ve got to understand it; it’s not great. We’ve done our best with him, and we all want him to stay - that’s pretty obvious, but the rest is up to him.

“Players make themselves better. All I can do is help them physically and mentally. Sonny has been our standout player over the last three months, and we’ve made him a fantastic offer, so let’s hope he stays.

“It’s frustrating he’s got a medial ligament which has kept him out for the last two or three games, and unfortunately, he’ll miss Saturday too.”