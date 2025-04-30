Blackpool 0-2 Birmingham City: Seasiders outclassed by League One champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool were on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City in their penultimate game of the season.

Ethan Laird gave the League One Champions the lead in the final minutes of the first half, after finding himself unmarked at the back post to head home a corner.

After the break, Alfie May doubled the Blues lead, as Steve Bruce’s Seasiders endured an evening where they were firmly second-best.

Despite not having much possession throughout the entire contest, Blackpool had the first clear chance of the game.

A shot from distance by Albie Morgan was stopped by the outstretched boot of Ryan Allsop, before Ashley Fletcher saw his attempt on the rebound blocked away from danger.

Down the other end, Harry Tyrer was on hand with a strong save for the Seasiders.

A shot from Willum Willumsson took a couple of deflections on its way towards goal, with the loanee doing well to dive to his right to stop the ball from finding the side-netting.

The Everton keeper was called into action again shortly after, this time to push away an effort from Laird.

On his next sighting of goal, the defender made no mistake. A corner to the back post by Marc Leonard was met by the 23-year-old, with his header proving to be pretty routine.

During the break, Bruce opted to swap James Husband for Hayden Coulson, and switched to a wing-back system.

Unfortunately for Blackpool, they were unlocked at the back once again within six minutes of the restart.

One ball forward opened up the defence, leaving Olly Casey on his own as the Blues got forward. May was ultimately on hand to finish past Tyrer to make it 2-0.

Going forward, the Seasiders did look more lively than they did in the first half, with Rob Apter curling a shot wide and Fletcher seeing a shot saved by Allsop.

Birmingham continued to have chances down the other end, and were denied a third by a crucial block by Casey.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah (82’), Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband (45’), Rob Apter (64’), Albie Morgan, Lee Evans (64’), CJ Hamilton, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher (64’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (82’), Matthew Pennington, Hayden Coulson (45’), Tom Bloxham, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley.