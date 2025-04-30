'Disjointed' and 'lacked intensity' - Blackpool ratings from Birmingham City defeat

Ethan Laird opened the scoring just before half time, with the Seasiders defence following asleep from a set piece routine.

A corner towards the back post was met by the fullback – who was able to head the ball into the back of the net with ease.

Following the restart, the dominant Blues doubled their lead, with Alfie May providing the finishing touch after a ball forward had opened up the Blackpool defence.

A switch to a wing-back system didn’t really change the fortunes of the home team, with the visitors firmly on top throughout.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer- 6 Harry Tyrer made a great save to deny Willum Willumsson, but could've done better for the goal - albeit with more support needed from his defence. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Odel Offiah- 5 Odel Offiah just seemed to lack his usual composure on the right, with the pressure from the visitors proving to much at times. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey- 5 The Blackpool defence fell asleep for the first goal, and just let Ethan Laird go unmarked. Meanwhile, Olly Casey was left alone for the second, and couldn't stop the Blues in that instance on his own. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

5 . Elkan Baggott- 5 Elkan Baggott made his usual collection of blocks and tackles, but has a whole the defence just looked a bit disjointed. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales