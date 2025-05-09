What has been said about Blackpool pair - as wait for decisions go on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool pretty much know what their squad will look like heading into the summer - but are still waiting for the futures of two players to be finalised.

The Seasiders released their retained list earlier this week - which revealed 12 players would leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of next month.

This included Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes, Ollie Norburn and Jordan Gabriel.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that a one-year option had been taken on Jake Beesley, to extend the striker’s stay at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool will still be hopeful of having both Sonny Carey and Matthew Pennington in their squad for next season, with negotiations with both players still ongoing.

In a similar situation last May, the future of James Husband was announced two weeks on from the release of the retained list, and the current talks could follow a similar timeframe.

Following last Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce admitted he wanted to hear back from Carey and his representatives soon, after a ‘handsome offer’ was made to the midfielder.

Talks have been taking place in the background over a number of months, with the 24-year-old enjoying the best form of his career in 2025.

“The offer has gone to Sonny, that’s in his court now,” Bruce said.

“We’ll have to hear soon because if we’re going to be without then we’ll have to make plans. We hope that he stays, and that goes for two or three others who are in conversations.”

Meanwhile, Bruce has previously admitted he would like to keep Pennington at the club, despite the centre back having to settle for a place on the bench during large parts of the most-recent season, with his only long run in the team being disrupted by injury.

Matthew Pennington is also approaching the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

“He’s an absolute delight as a pro, you don’t get them like Penno,” the Blackpool boss stated.

“He’s had his moments where he was in the team and playing very well, but got injured. There’s a conversation to have, and I’d rather have it with him.

“You can’t get people like Penno very often so we’ll see what we can do.”

Full retained list

Jordan Rhodes has been released by Blackpool

Remaining under contract:

Rob Apter, Zac Ashworth, Tom Bloxham, Terry Bondo, Oliver Casey, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Spencer Knight, Kylian Kouassi, Andy Lyons, Josh Miles, Albie Morgan, Dan Sassi, Theo Upton.

Contract option exercised on:

Jake Beesley.

In contract discussions with:

Sonny Carey, Matthew Pennington

Offered professional terms:

Johnson Opawole

New contract signed:

Harvey Bardsley

Players leaving the Club:

Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Oliver Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes.

Loan players returning to parent Clubs:

Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Niall Ennis (Stoke City), Odel Offiah (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough), Harry Tyrer (Everton).

