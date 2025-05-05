'I've given everything' - Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City goalkeeper sends message following Blackpool's retained list announcement
The goalkeeper has spent the last two seasons at Bloomfield Road, and has mainly been used as a back-up option to both Dan Grimshaw and Harry Tyrer respectively.
Prior to his arrival on the Fylde Coast, the 36-year-old had vast experience, having represented the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Rochdale throughout his career.
Some of his best displays came during his first campaign, stepping up a number of times when required.
Alongside this, he also made an impact off the field, and was named as Community Champion at the club’s end of season awards last year.
Taking to social media following the announcement of the retained list, O’Donnell wrote: “My time at Blackpool FC has come to an end. It’s been a pleasure to represent such a great football club for the past two years.
“I’ve given everything day in day out for this club. Thank you to the fans and staff for making not only myself but my family feel so welcome.”
In total, O’Donnell made 24 appearances for Blackpool in all competitions across his two seasons, and was on hand with eight clean sheets.
Full retained list
Remaining under contract:
Rob Apter, Zac Ashworth, Tom Bloxham, Terry Bondo, Oliver Casey, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Spencer Knight, Kylian Kouassi, Andy Lyons, Josh Miles, Albie Morgan, Dan Sassi, Theo Upton.
Contract option exercised on:
Jake Beesley.
In contract discussions with:
Sonny Carey, Matthew Pennington
Offered professional terms:
Johnson Opawole
New contract signed:
Harvey Bardsley
Players leaving the Club:
Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Oliver Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes.
Loan players returning to parent Clubs:
Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Niall Ennis (Stoke City), Odel Offiah (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough), Harry Tyrer (Everton).
