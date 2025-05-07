Blackpool share first photos of work starting on Bloomfield Road improvements
In a statement on Monday, the club revealed that major structural improvements would be made to the existing structure ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
This will include the replacement and refurbishment of all boards and seating, as well as new media facilities and a new camera platform.
Taking to X, the Seasiders shared three photos of the work beginning, with the current seats being taken out.
On top of this, Blackpool have also announced they will repaint the underside of the South Stand roof in tangerine and white.
This follows last week’s confirmation that safe standing would be introduced to Bloomfield Road prior to next season, with the railings set to be installed over the next few months.
Subject to planning approval, the club will also aim to make further improvements to the East Stand and its facade, introduce new LED flood lighting throughout the stadium, and implement a new tannoy system - all as part of the second stage of delivery within the stadium.
Longer term plans
Meanwhile, longer-term plans for the ground and its surrounding areas also remain in place.
This includes a new East Stand concourse, an enhanced public realm behind the North and East Stands, and the construction of The Revoe Sports Village which will provide two all-weather pitches for both community and academy use - with work on the latter anticipated to begin in Autumn 2025.
Some of those projects will be part-funded by the Government’s Towns Fund in partnership with Blackpool Council, who continue to progress with property acquisitions along the west side of Henry Street.
