Blackpool share first photos of work starting on Bloomfield Road improvements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work has begun on the East Stand at Bloomfield Road - with Blackpool taking to social media to share the first stage of the improvements.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on Monday, the club revealed that major structural improvements would be made to the existing structure ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

This will include the replacement and refurbishment of all boards and seating, as well as new media facilities and a new camera platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to X, the Seasiders shared three photos of the work beginning, with the current seats being taken out.

On top of this, Blackpool have also announced they will repaint the underside of the South Stand roof in tangerine and white.

This follows last week’s confirmation that safe standing would be introduced to Bloomfield Road prior to next season, with the railings set to be installed over the next few months.

Subject to planning approval, the club will also aim to make further improvements to the East Stand and its facade, introduce new LED flood lighting throughout the stadium, and implement a new tannoy system - all as part of the second stage of delivery within the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longer term plans

Meanwhile, longer-term plans for the ground and its surrounding areas also remain in place.

This includes a new East Stand concourse, an enhanced public realm behind the North and East Stands, and the construction of The Revoe Sports Village which will provide two all-weather pitches for both community and academy use - with work on the latter anticipated to begin in Autumn 2025.

Some of those projects will be part-funded by the Government’s Towns Fund in partnership with Blackpool Council, who continue to progress with property acquisitions along the west side of Henry Street.

Your next story from the Gazette: Steve Bruce praises character of Ipswich Town loanee following Blackpool impact.