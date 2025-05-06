Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of players have taken to social media to bid farewell to Blackpool in the last few days.

The Seasiders’ retained list revealed 12 players in total would depart Bloomfield Road this summer at the conclusion of their contracts.

Out of the senior squad, this included Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Jordan Rhodes, Richard O’Donnell, Mackenzie Chapman and Josh Onomah.

Meanwhile, there was also the standard confirmation that five loan players had returned to their parent clubs.

Prior to this, some of them had already taken to social media to thank Blackpool for their time on the Fylde Coast.

Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer was one of the first. Throughout the campaign, the 23-year-old grew in stature between the sticks, and finished the season with 12 clean sheets in League One.

Taking to social media after the Seasiders’ 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers, the goalkeeper wrote: “24/25 season over. I’d like to thank everyone at Blackpool - the players, the manager, the coaching staff and staff behind the scenes that make this club so special.

“The fans I’d also like to thank for supporting us all over the country all season, thank you. It was a pleasure and an honour to play for this club.”

Odel Offiah also shared his thoughts on his time in Tangerine. The Brighton & Hove defender became a key part of Blackpool’s back four, in a couple of positions, during his time on the Fylde Coast.

In total, the 22-year-old made 40 appearances in League One, and became a standout player for Steve Bruce’s side.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Where do I start?! Firstly I want to say what a huge honour it was to play for Blackpool this season. Massive thank you to all the players, staff and everyone at the club who have supported me so much throughout the season.

“Last but not least, a special thank you to the fans for your tireless love and support you gave me, which I’ll never forget. UTMP.”

Fellow defender, and the club’s Community Champion, Elkan Baggott also reflected fondly on his time as a Seasiders player.

Despite having a large part of his campaign disrupted through various injuries, the Ipswich Town loanee was still able to impress on the whole in his 18 league outings.

“I've loved every minute of my time here at Blackpool, I wish the club all the best for the future,” he wrote.

Finally, out of the loanees, Niall Ennis also took to social media. The striker enjoyed a fruitful stint in Tangerine, with seven goals under his belt in 19 games.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Nice way to end the season with a 4-1 win and goal, I’d like to thank all the Blackpool fans for welcoming me to the club and the great support these last few months. Top group of boys on and off the pitch and great members of staff around the club at the training ground and stadium.”

Youngsters also bid farewell

TransferMarkt value: £62.4k | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Following the announcement of the retained list, a number of the club’s released players have also taken to social media to say their goodbyes.

Third-choice goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman departs after two seasons with the club following his move from Bolton Wanderers.

“Really enjoyed my time,” he wrote on X.

“A massive thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcome but the time has come for me to move on. Wishing everyone connected to the club the very best of luck!”

Meanwhile, striker Jake Daniels also leaves the club, having made one senior appearance for the Seasiders after rising through the ranks at Squires Gate.

With Dom Ballard heading out on international duty, Jake Daniels could potentially get an opportunity.

During his time with Blackpool, the 20-year-old came out as the UK’s only openly gay professional footballer.

“To all the fans who believed in me, supported me through a crazy few years, I want to thank you,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to all the staff for supporting me through 13 years of getting me to the point I am at today, and thank you for all my teammates who have been on the journey with me.

“I have people to prove wrong. My career is only just starting.”

A welcome back message

Andy Lyons (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Away from the farewell messages, over the weekend, Andy Lyons took to social media after making his return to action.

After suffering a ACL injury away to Leyton Orient in February 2024, the defender spent 15 months on the sidelines working his way back to full fitness.

In the second half of the Seasiders’ 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon, the 24-year-old was introduced off the bench by Bruce.

Reflecting on his comeback, Lyons wrote: “What a feeling! It’s been such a long journey, 431 days away from it but it was all made worth it getting back on the pitch today.

“Thank you to all the fans for the great welcome back to Bloomfield. I wouldn’t have got here without the support from those closest to me! Onto next season…”

