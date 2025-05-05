Blackpool boss expresses latest thoughts on Everton goalkeeper ahead of summer hope

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce remains hopeful of having conversations with Everton this summer in order to bring loanee Harry Tyrer back to Blackpool for next season.

Following his move to Bloomfield Road back in August, the 23-year-old endured a shaky first few months on the Fylde Coast - and even lost his place as the Seasiders’ first-choice goalkeeper at one stage.

In recent months, the ex-Chester and Chesterfield loanee has stepped up and looked like a more comfortable figure in between the sticks on the whole, after learning on the job during his first season in the EFL.

Bruce has expressed his desire to have Tyrer in his squad for the 2025/26 campaign on a number of occasions, as well as showing interest in some of the other loanees that have been a key part of his plans.

“There’s another discussion to have,” he said.

“All of the loan players are in the same situation. The vast majority of these clubs will probably want them back in pre-season to have a look at them.

“Harry is a different goalkeeper altogether to the one that started the season. He looks very assured, and has done exceptionally well.

“We have to be respectful to Everton. If they’ll give us him back, then we’ll take it. That goes for Elkan (Baggott), Odel (Offiah) and Niall (Ennis). We’ll have to have conversations to see what the situation is.”

Everton loanee’s Blackpool wish

Harry Tyrer made a great save to deny Willum Willumsson, but could've done better for the goal - albeit with more support needed from his defence.

Tyrer has previously admitted that he is also hopeful something can be agreed between Blackpool and Everton this summer.

Responding to comments made by Bruce back in March, he said: “It’s massive, to hear his words during the week made me and my family very happy. It’s up to myself, it’s up to Everton, and it’s up to the club - if all parties are happy then I’m sure I might be back.

“I’ve loved every single minute of it, coming into the training ground every day and playing in some big stadiums. I think our home stadium is one of the best in the league. It’s a massive club with a massive fan base, and it’s an opportunity I wouldn’t turn down if I had the chance.

“It’s one of those where we’ll see what the summer brings, and hopefully we can get up into the play-offs because I think we’re more than capable of doing that. It’s just about taking each game as it comes and seeing what the future brings.”

