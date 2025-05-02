Blackpool reveal new home kit for the 2025/2026 season - with sale date announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have revealed their new home kit for the 2025/26 campaign.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The limited supply of the new strip will be available for purchase in-store and online from 10am on Saturday ahead of the League One meeting with Bristol Rovers. Beyond that, a further delivery is expected in July, with prices remaining at £55 for adults and £35 for children.

For the visit of the Pirates, the players will still be wearing the current kit, and will only debut next season’s during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool have revealed their new kit | Blackpool have revealed their new kit

The new shirt features a constructed overlapping crew neck collar and flat knit ribbed collar and cuffs, while the main feature is the Seasiders’ traditional Tangerine.

Puma have once again designed and manufactured the kit, with TreadTracker appearing the main sponsor for the second year running, after a new 12-month deal with the local business was announced.

Discussing the extension, the company’s owner said: “As a lifelong supporter of Blackpool Football Club, I’m absolutely delighted to extend our principal home shirt sponsorship.

“Blackpool FC is at the heart of the local community, and it means so much to be part of something that has brought pride and passion to so many. I’m incredibly proud to build a business like TreadTracker that’s now woven into the rich heritage of this fantastic club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having met with Simon (Sadler) recently, I have been really impressed with the upcoming plans for the club - both on and off the field. I’m excited to be part of what’s to come here and look forward to further collaboration in the near future.”

TreadTracker have signed an extension with Blackpool | BFC

The Seasiders’ head of sponsorships and partnerships Martin Booker added: “We are delighted to continue the association with TreadTracker as our Principal Sponsor for next season.

“The levels of exposure we have seen from the sponsorship across all forms of media in our first season together has clearly demonstrated the front of shirt sponsorship has elevated the TreadTracker brand within the UK and across the world.

“This will hopefully give other businesses the confidence to follow suit in what Blackpool FC can offer commercial partners.

“We look forward to working with Steve over the course of the season.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool owner explains season ticket pricing as he gives Bruce words of support.