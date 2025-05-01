Blackpool announce season ticket prices and new payment method for next season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have announced their season ticket prices for the 2025/26 campaign.

After missing out on the play-offs for the second season running this time around, the Seasiders will once again be preparing for another 12 months in League One.

Last summer, the club was criticised by fans following a steep increase in a number of areas, including the cost for younger supporters.

In some cases, prices had risen above what they were during the 2022/23 campaign in the Championship.

For next season, the cost for adults and seniors remain unchanged, with the early bird fee starting at £375 and £325 respectively in the North, West Outer and South stands.

Meanwhile, there has been a reduction for younger supporters following last year’s backlash.

In the North, West Outer and South stands 18-21s have gone from £325 to £249, U18s from £149 to £119, and U14s from £99 to £69.

Adult and senior prices have also been frozen in the family stand at £315 and £275 respectively, with the other categories being reduced.

In the South West young adult tickets are available for £199, U18s are £69 and U14s are £49.

The season tickets will go on sale on May 7, with a new payment option now available, allowing fans to spread the cost over a 10-month period with an interest free direct debut running from June to March.

This will come with a one-off fee of £15, and supporters who purchase this way are automatically opted into an auto-renewal functionality.

The direct debit option and the early bird prices are available until June 2 at 4pm, with full prices applying from 10am the following day.

Elsewhere, the club has reverted back to one pricing category for all league games.

In the North, West Outers and South stands adult tickets will cost £29, senior and young adults are £25, U18s are £15, U14s are £10 and U5s are £8.