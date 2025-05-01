Despite a faint glimmer of hope between February and March, the Seasiders’ play-off chances came to an end last month and have now missed out on the top six for the second-successive season.

Following Wednesday evening’s 2-0 defeat to champions Birmingham City, they now sit 11 points away from Leyton Orient in sixth.

But what are Blackpool’s early chances of promotion next season?

Currently 16 teams have booked their place in the 2025-26 League One campaign, with Cardiff City already relegated from the Championship, while Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale have secured promotion from League Two.

We asked AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to determine which 24 sides will take part in the third tier next season and how the final table could look.

It currently predicts Charlton will join Birmingham and Wrexham in the Championship, while Hull City and Plymouth join Cardiff in being relegated. Meanwhile, Bradford City and Walsall are predicted to be promoted from League Two alongside Port Vale and Doncaster.

Here’s where AI predicts Blackpool to finish the 2025-26 League One.

Your next Blackpool read: 'Handsome offer' made to Blackpool midfielder as resolution timescale outlined

1 . 24th: Walsall Reason: League Two play-off winners, Matt Sadler’s young squad. Relegated due to adaptation struggles. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Stevenage Reason: Alex Revell’s direct style, 2024-25 mid-table. Relegated after losing key players. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Exeter City Reason: Mid-table in 2024-25. Relegated after late collapse. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . 21st: Burton Albion Reason: Stayed up in 2024-25 under Gary Bowyer, late improvement but relegation. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales