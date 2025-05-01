Ai predicted 2025-26 League One.Ai predicted 2025-26 League One.
I asked AI to predict the final 2025-26 League One table - and here's where Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st May 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 14:06 BST

Blackpool’s sights will be set on a promotion fight next season.

Despite a faint glimmer of hope between February and March, the Seasiders’ play-off chances came to an end last month and have now missed out on the top six for the second-successive season.

Following Wednesday evening’s 2-0 defeat to champions Birmingham City, they now sit 11 points away from Leyton Orient in sixth.

Steve Bruce has made it clear there will be plenty of changes during the off-season as he prepares for his first summer window at the Bloomfield Road helm.

But what are Blackpool’s early chances of promotion next season?

Currently 16 teams have booked their place in the 2025-26 League One campaign, with Cardiff City already relegated from the Championship, while Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale have secured promotion from League Two.

We asked AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to determine which 24 sides will take part in the third tier next season and how the final table could look.

It currently predicts Charlton will join Birmingham and Wrexham in the Championship, while Hull City and Plymouth join Cardiff in being relegated. Meanwhile, Bradford City and Walsall are predicted to be promoted from League Two alongside Port Vale and Doncaster.

Here’s where AI predicts Blackpool to finish the 2025-26 League One.

Reason: League Two play-off winners, Matt Sadler’s young squad. Relegated due to adaptation struggles.

1. 24th: Walsall

Reason: League Two play-off winners, Matt Sadler’s young squad. Relegated due to adaptation struggles. | Getty Images

Reason: Alex Revell’s direct style, 2024-25 mid-table. Relegated after losing key players.

2. 23rd: Stevenage

Reason: Alex Revell’s direct style, 2024-25 mid-table. Relegated after losing key players. | Getty Images

Reason: Mid-table in 2024-25. Relegated after late collapse.

3. 22nd: Exeter City

Reason: Mid-table in 2024-25. Relegated after late collapse. Photo: Pete Norton

Reason: Stayed up in 2024-25 under Gary Bowyer, late improvement but relegation.

4. 21st: Burton Albion

Reason: Stayed up in 2024-25 under Gary Bowyer, late improvement but relegation. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Reason: 2024-25 mid-table, Nigel Clough’s experience. Risk relegation but hold on.

5. 20th: Mansfield Town

Reason: 2024-25 mid-table, Nigel Clough’s experience. Risk relegation but hold on. | Getty Images

Reason: Survived 2024-25 relegation. Lower mid-table fight.

6. 19th: Northampton Town

Reason: Survived 2024-25 relegation. Lower mid-table fight. Photo: Pete Norton

