Blackpool owner Simon Sadler has outlined the reasoning behind the club’s season ticket pricing strategy for the 2025/26 campaign.

The cost for adults and seniors has remained the same as last year, but there has been a reduction for younger supporters across a number of categories.

This follows backlash from fans last May following a steep increase in prices, especially for the next generation of supporters.

Meanwhile, a new payment option will also be available, allowing fans to spread the cost over a 10-month period with an interest free direct debut running from June to March.

Sadler states families were at the forefront of the Seasiders hierarchy’s minds when putting together their plan for the next campaign.

“We believe we have put together a pricing strategy for the new season that makes tickets as attractive and affordable as possible, yet still makes a significant contribution to the functioning of the football club,” he said.

“We hope the direct debit option in particular makes it much easier for supporters to spread the cost of their season ticket over the course of ten months, whilst the reduction in kids prices encourages a new generation of Seasiders and make it more affordable for parents.

“I believe that all of these changes to our ticketing strategy for the new season clearly demonstrate that we have listened to and acted upon supporter feedback.

“I am thoroughly excited for the new campaign and the prospect of what we could achieve. I believe that we have a head coach in place who can get us promoted and take this great club of ours forward.

“Let’s all get behind Steve (Bruce) and the team as we look ahead to the new season.”

A breakdown of the prices

For adults and seniors, the early bird fee starts at £375 and £325 respectively in the North, West Outer and South stands.

Meanwhile, for younger supporters in the same area, 18-21s have gone from £325 to £249, U18s from £149 to £119, and U14s from £99 to £69.

Adult and senior prices have also been frozen in the family stand at £315 and £275 respectively, with the other categories being reduced.

In the South West young adult tickets are available for £199, U18s are £69 and U14s are £49.

Season tickets will go on sale on May 7, with the direct debit option and the early bird prices being available until June 2 at 4pm, with full prices applying from 10am the following day.