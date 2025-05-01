Blackpool faithful all say the same thing after key season ticket decision made

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Wigan for the final away day of the season.

Blackpool fans have taken to social media to praise the club after announcing their season ticket prices.

The Seasiders will be playing their third consecutive campaign in League One after once again missing out on the play-offs.

However, the Bloomfield Road outfit have announced a freeze in adult season ticket prices for next term - meaning early-bird fees will start at £375 and £325 respectively in the North, West Outer and South stands.

Meanwhile, there will be a reduction in the cost for younger supporters in those areas, with 18-21s paying £249 compared to this season’s £325. Under-18s are down £149 to £119 and U14s from £99 to £69.

Adult and senior prices have also been unchanged in the family stand at £315 and £275 respectively, with other categories also reduced.

Season tickets, which will go on sale on May 7, will also be available to purchase on a 10-month payment option - something the club has also introduced.

And this news is something which has been lauded by Seasiders supporters, who have taken to social media to sing their praises.

@TomTaylor13: I’m sure there will be moans and groans but I personally think that’s fair. For once, they seemed to have listened. The proof will be in the pudding - player signings.

@SarahHaydon1953: Definitely needed after the inconsistency of our home performances this season!

@ConorBFC_: Time for us really to repay the club and get a good few sold now. Last year Critchley football was the problem. No problem this year. Bruce football is fantastic and with the right backing we will be right up there. Let’s get it rocking again.

@GregJacks51: ​​Supporting your team is fundamental to our community. Highs, lows, and hard times. We just have to roll with it, get behind the club and try our best to increase those numbers each game. Easy for us to criticise and stay away but that's not always the answer. Let's support them

@kieran_h1910: Good to see some common sense applied for once

@ScribblerKeith: Entire North to be safe standing, reduction in prices for youngsters, removal of price categories, & interest free 10mth payment option with ticketmaster. Four really good improvements I think. Starting the summer off on a positive note for once which is great to see.

@C99Cole: They do look to have listened and generally these are positive prices.

@ClaireEmery18: Well done @BlackpoolFC let’s get our next generation of fans filling the ground like we should.

@Kylemcc53: Much better, a little bit of common sense for once.

@cooksleft: Got this spot on. So much better than last year and finally a payment option that isn't weighed down with interest and hamstrung with credit checks. Well done.