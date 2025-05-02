Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new League One club has entered the race for Blackpool loanee Niall Ennis.

The forward joined the Seasiders from Stoke City back in January, and has since scored six goals in 18 appearances in Tangerine.

On the back of his strong form at Bloomfield Road, Steve Bruce has previously admitted he would be interested in bringing the 25-year-old back to the Fylde Coast for next season - but faces competition from elsewhere.

Last month Wigan Athletic were linked with a move for the ex-Blackburn Rovers man, while Football League World now report Bolton Wanderers have also joined the race.

Like Latics boss Ryan Lowe, Trotters head coach Steven Schumacher has past relationship with Ennis, having worked with him at Plymouth Argyle and Stoke.

Heading into the 2025/26 campaign, the former England youth international has one year remaining on his contract at the bet365 Stadium.

Bruce’s past words on Ennis

Niall Ennis is hugged by Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Following reports linking Wigan with a move for Ennis last month, Bruce reaffirmed his own intentions for the striker.

“It’s his old manager, so it doesn’t surprise me,” he said.

“He’s done very well Niall, he’s enjoyed his football here. We’re delighted with what he’s done for us, so let’s have conversations and see what we can do.

“The move had done him the world of good and put him back in the spotlight, and he’s scored a few goals for us.

“I’d like to keep him if I could, but we’ll see what happens. We’ve got to be mindful of the fact that he belongs to Stoke, so if there’s a deal to be done, let’s see what we can do.

“I think he’s just enjoying it here, but in the next week or so I’ll have a sit down with him to see what his thoughts are, but Stoke are the ones we’ve got to get back first.”

Wigan’s stance on Stoke forward

Ryan Lowe (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Elsewhere, around the same time, the links with the Potters man were also put to Wigan boss Lowe.

“He would be well known to me because I revitalised his career. I signed him from Wolves for Plymouth Argyle, and he did fantastic for me and fantastic for them after I left,” he told Wigan Today.

“Look, I know Niall very well, he's a fantastic lad and he's a goalscorer at this level, definitely. He's been up and down the Championship, he's had some opportunities.

“I think he's probably one of many who will be linked, given we obviously have a friendship. He's contracted to Stoke City for another 12 months I think, but we're always in the market for good players - and Niall is certainly one of them.”

