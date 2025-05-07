Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool midfielder Albie Morgan has been included in WhoScored’s League One team of the season.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Seasiders from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2023, has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Tangerine - becoming a key part of Steve Bruce’s midfield.

In 36 league outings, he was on hand with five goals and seven assists in total throughout his second year at Bloomfield Road.

This also comes at a time where he’s been forced to adapt to life living with Type 1 diabetes, after being diagnosed back in October.

In an interview back in February discussing how he’s been impacted by the condition, he told the Gazette: “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t tough. There’s so many factors that people might not know about.

“If someone had told me what I’m saying right now then I wouldn’t have had a clue. There’s more to it than just what you eat, which is important, but there’s injections and sleep, so many different factors to worry about.

“That was the biggest thing, making sure I could get where I needed to be for when I’m playing, and just be prepared for exercise, because that’s the biggest difference I see.

“If I’m sitting at home, there’s no real issue because I can track it well, but when it comes to games and training it’s a lot more difficult. It’s just about checking that I’m at an okay level and I can continue.

“When there’s training in the morning or a game in the afternoon, there’s different routines you have to follow. It’s just about knowing what works best for me, and sticking to that. So far, I think I’ve done that pretty well, so there should be no real issues if I continue to do that.

“The staff have been a massive help; if I’m feeling a certain way then they’re there for me. Even at training, there’s someone with my phone outside so I can go over things and make sure I’m at a good point.”

Other team of the season entries

Elsewhere in the League One team of the year, there representatives from Reading, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient, Stockport County, Rotherham United, Lincoln City, Wrexham and Barnsley, but no one from Birmingham City - who topped the table.

The absence of any Blues players comes as a surprise, given their record campaign in the third tier.

Here’s the full team of the season and their ratings: Joel Pereira (Reading, 6.99), Lloyd Jones (Charlton, 7.56), Paudie O’Connor (Lincoln City, 7.44), Eoghan O’Connell (Wrexham, 7.38), Kayne Ramsay (Charlton, 7.25), Lewis Wing (Reading, 7.35), Albie Morgan (Blackpool, 7.22), Joe Powell (Rotherham, 7.16), Jack Currie (Leyton Orient, 7.06), Kyle Wootton (Stockport, 7.90), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley, 7.09).