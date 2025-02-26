Albie Morgan has experienced a big change in his life throughout the last few months - with the Blackpool midfielder currently learning to live with type 1 diabetes.

The 25-year-old, who made the move to the Fylde Coast from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2023, was diagnosed with the condition towards the end of last year after experiencing a number of different symptoms.

After initially spending some time away from training to adapt to his change of situation, the London-born footballer has been able to quickly return to full action and has remained a key part of Steve Bruce’s plans at Bloomfield Road.

Morgan states the support network around him has been key to him tackling the challenge head on, with his responsibilities on the pitch remaining at the forefront of his mind.

“Things have been a bit different since everything that happened, but everyone here’s been really good, so have my family and everyone around me - which has made it easy for me to transition into this new lifestyle,” he said.

“The staff and the boys were kind of worried at first just seeing the weight loss. It’s hard to see when it’s yourself, and easy to bat it off and thinking it’s fine.

“Ultimately it’s my situation that I’m going through, and I need to know what to do and when to do it.

“It’s so far so good, I’ve got it under control, and I’m getting the hang of it. It’s still early days, but I’m just taking it day-by-day, and the most important thing for me is continuing my football. There’s been no real issues with that so far, so let’s hope it stays that way. I’m learning to live with it for sure.”

Albie Morgan in action against Mansfield at the beginning of October (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The effects of the condition first started to become noticeable at the beginning of October, with Morgan eventually forced to step away from matchday action ahead of a game against Wigan Athletic at the end of that month.

“It was around the Mansfield game, I started to pick up on a lot of the symptoms,” he explained.

“I was going to the toilet, needed so much water every day, and had no real appetite, so there were quite a few things really. The main one was the weight, I dropped quite a bit of weight in a quick amount of time.

“Before the Wigan game, I spoke to a few people about doing a sugar level reading, and it came back not very good, so I had to go to hospital and do loads of checks. They said it could’ve been a lot worse if I’d left it a couple more days.

“In terms of the football, I just wanted to crack on. In myself, I wasn’t feeling too bad, it was just all of the other symptoms that were playing their part, which made me go to get checked.

“A few people were saying it to me, and I was thinking ‘there’s no way I can have it.’

“From a selfish point of view, I never knew much about it myself. I never knew anyone who had it, so I just assumed it was something else, but the more you’re at home, the more you read into stuff.

“When I went to hospital, I’d sort of accepted what it was, and knew what was to come. From then, it was about getting in the right headspace.

“For me, the football is the most important thing. My first thought was ‘will I be able to play again,’ - which was worrying.

“I now know there’s footballers who've got it, and have had it for a while. A lot of people got in touch with me, and said ‘you’ll be fine.’

“I had a lot of support in that sense, so that made me feel more at ease. I want to make the most of my career because I know how fast it goes. It just puts things into perspective.”

Morgan was recently on the scoresheet against Burton Albion (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Morgan believes it will always remain something that’s at the back of his mind when he’s on the pitch, but knows there’s plenty of things in place to help him.

“I don’t think I’ll get past that point, because I know it’s there and it’s hard not to read into things when you know the consequences of not doing things properly,” he admitted.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t tough. There’s so many factors that people might not know about. If someone had told me what I’m saying right now then I wouldn’t have had a clue. There’s more to it than just what you eat, which is important, but there’s injections and sleep, so many different factors to worry about.

“That was the biggest thing, making sure I could get where I needed to be for when I’m playing, and just be prepared for exercise, because that’s the biggest difference I see.

“If I’m sitting at home, there’s no real issue because I can track it well, but when it comes to games and training it’s a lot more difficult. It’s just about checking that I’m at an okay level and I can continue.

“When there’s training in the morning or a game in the afternoon, there’s different routines you have to follow. It’s just about knowing what works best for me, and sticking to that. So far, I think I’ve done that pretty well, so there should be no real issues if I continue to do that.

“The staff have been a massive help; if I’m feeling a certain way then they’re there for me. Even at training, there’s someone with my phone outside so I can go over things and make sure I’m at a good point.”

Morgan’s return to action came in a game away to Shrewsbury at the beginning of December, which marked the beginning of 15 consecutive starts for the 25-year-old, which is still ongoing due to a number of impressive performances.

Discussing how he felt before stepping back out onto the field, he said. “There’s boys that have got it and play with it, which made me reassured, but at the same moment I’m thinking ‘will I be the same as them, will I be able to deal with it like they do.’

“There was a lot to take in at first, but I’m much more comfortable now. The first few days training and the first game was a bit difficult, it was all about learning. Routine is the most important thing for me now.

“I’ve not really looked back because we’ve had so many games, but thinking about it now, it has gone really quickly to be where I am now to where I was, and mentally how I was feeling, not knowing which route I’d go down. Coming through that first bit was the main thing.

“If I look back over the last few games, I’m actually looking into my body a lot more and tracking food intake, and what I need to eat at certain times. This is the best I’ve felt in my whole professional career. In a way it’s a blessing, because I can see where I’m at. I’ve never had this much energy in games.

“It’s been hard on the body, but I’ve been feeling the best I’ve ever felt.”

