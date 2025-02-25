Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Blackpool were close to adding another new player to their ranks last month - but ultimately felt the price wasn’t right.

At the club’s recent fans forum on Monday night, head coach Steve Bruce and sporting director David Downes shared some information on the deal that didn’t quite happen.

The Seasiders ended the winter transfer with Tom Bloxham (undisclosed fee, Shrewsbury Town), Sammy Silvera (loan, Middlesbrough) and Niall Ennis (loan, Stoke City) all arriving, while eight players headed for the exit door.

Despite not being able to agree a price for a further new addition, the Blackpool recruitment team haven’t given up in their efforts, and will try again in the summer.

“There was a time during the window where we got to a certain figure for a certain player, and we decided it was too much, and we were having our pants down a little bit - that won’t happen,” Bruce explained.

Providing further context, Downes added: “It got to a point with a certain one in January where we decided we really liked him, and thought we’d pushed ourselves to a certain limit, but we were still nowhere near that.

“In fairness we had the backing to go and do it if we wanted to, but we made the judgement call that we didn’t want to and we’d keep our powder dry until the summer.

“Like Steve said, getting the recruitment right is great, but making an expensive mistake - you’ll suffer for that. Those ones cost you.

“We’re all aligned in what we’re doing, and there’s a big wheel involved in that process.”

