Blackpool boss issues update on defender's progress - with key step on the cards

Blackpool are hopeful they will be able to offer one of their players the match action they need in the near future.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been just under 12 months since Andy Lyons stepped out onto the pitch, after the fullback suffered an ACL injury in a game away to Leyton Orient last February.

The past year has seen the 24-year-old embark on the long road to recovery, which has seen him able to return to training in the last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road from Shamrock Rovers back in 202, the former Republic of Ireland youth international has scored six times in 44 outings during his time on the Fylde Coast so far.

Seasiders boss Steve Bruce has remained cautious about throwing Lyons back into competitive action following his lengthy stint on the sidelines, and instead has been looking for a friendly to allow the defender to get back up to speed.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the 64-year-old is hopeful a potential match will be just around the corner.

“We could have one a week on Tuesday - which is how difficult it is,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s maybe a game up at Carlisle, so we’ll see if that’s got any legs in the next week or so.

“I’ve seen him getting better and better, and today (Thursday) was the best training session I’ve seen him have.

“He looks in good nick, he looks confident in his knee, so we just need to get some minutes into him.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to having him involved, if I had to, but we’ve got to make sure that we box clever. He’s been out a long time, and it’s the same knee as he’s done before, so we have to err on caution.

“I like him, he’s a good kid, so let’s see what happens.”