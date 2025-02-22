Blackpool claimed their first home win since the end of September with a 3-1 victory over Crawley Town - but it wasn’t without its complications.

The Seasiders raced to a two-goal lead courtesy of a Niall Ennis brace during the first half, but things took a turn in a crazy two minutes after the half hour mark.

After conceding a goal from Kamari Doyle, Steve Bruce’s side saw their numbers reduced after Ashley Fletcher was sent off for what was adjudged to be violent conduct.

Despite this, Blackpool were still able to break an eight game run of draws at Bloomfield Road, as Lee Evans re-extended the lead with a penalty heading into the latter stages.

Even with the win in the bag, the Seasiders were left frustrated with the decision to show Fletcher a red card, with Bruce confirming the club would appeal.

“We can’t understand it,” he said.

“I was standing next to the fourth official and I haven’t seen anything sinister. They’re both grappling on the floor. There’s nothing.

“Fletch hasn’t got it in his genes to swing an arm or kick anyone. The linesman is 10 yards away and has a perfect view, the referee hasn’t seen anything, but the fourth official decides to get himself involved.

“I don’t know what he thinks he’s seen, but it looks pretty harsh to me when you look back. It’s handbags if anything.

“We will appeal it. We just hope a bit of common sense takes place. In the heat of the game, the fourth official has to be spot on, and in my opinion he’s got it wrong.

“Fletch is as shocked as anyone. They were grappling for a long ball, they fell on the floor, and there’s not much in anything. In fact, their guy hits Fletch on the head first, he then starts rolling around - which we can do without, but he has to live with himself.”

Shortly after Fletcher’s sending off, Bruce was shown a yellow card himself for his reaction on the sidelines.

“It’s the first time in 25 years, I’m absolutely delighted,” the Blackpool boss joked.

“We do things on the bench you regret, and straight away I’m regretting it. I might’ve said something out of turn, but I wasn’t very happy at the time because you feel for people to get involved in the big decisions, they’ve got to get it right.”

Bruce also believes Crawley were lucky to finish the game with maximum numbers, with no cards shown for the challenge on Jordan Gabriel in the box that led to a penalty.

“I never want anyone sent off, but the laws are pretty obvious,” he added.

“When he gives the penalty then he’s got to give the red card for denying the goal scoring opportunity, I would’ve thought, unless he thought their was an intention to play the ball.”