Steve Bruce states the backing of the fans left him confident Blackpool would see out their 3-1 victory over Crawley Town despite being down to 10-men for the majority of the contest.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Niall Ennis brace had put the Seasiders in complete control during the first half, but a two-minute spell after the half hour mark added an additional new hurdle.

After pulling one back through Kamari Doyle, the Red Devils were then handed a man advantage, with Ashley Fletcher sent off, but this didn’t deny the Fylde Coast outfit a rare home win, as Lee Evans re-extended their lead from the penalty spot heading into the latter stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result provides Blackpool with maximum points at Bloomfield Road for the first time since the end of September, as well as ending an eight game run of draws in front of their own fans.

Reflecting on his side’s first home victory in 147 days, Bruce said: “We’re quite capable. We’ve had four or five when we should’ve won, and a couple where we’ve been happy with a draw. It could’ve so different, but there’s a lot of clubs in the same situation.

“Football is a crazy game, and sometimes you can overthink it. Today we had a change of shape, and thought we’d give them a new toy.

“I’m delighted for the supporters, their team has shown a pair of balls. From the minute we got a red card, I knew we weren’t going to get beat because of the reaction of the crowd. They got right behind their team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was one of those days where you thought ‘here we go,’ but then we had a mad five. We’re never going to do it easy, there’s something in the DNA there.

“We made hard work of it after such an encouraging start, we could’ve been 4-0 up instead of two, but before we know it we’ve got a man sent off for bugger all and it’s one of those afternoon’s where you sit in your shape and you frustrate your opponent.

“I still thought we were a threat on the break, but we’ve come through it - which I’m delighted about because the lads certainly deserve it.

“We were delighted with the application they put in - everyone knew their job. We certainly parked the bus, and did it well. I can’t really remember them having a chance.

“It’s all to play for. Can we put a little run together? Can we be the one that comes from nowhere? - We are capable.”