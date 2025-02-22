Blackpool claimed their first home win since September with a 3-1 victory over Crawley Town at Bloomfield Road.

A Niall Ennis brace had put the Seasiders in complete control during the first half, but a two-minute spell after the half hour mark added an additional new hurdle.

After pulling one back through Kamari Doyle, the Red Devils were then handed a man advantage, with Ashley Fletcher sent off, but this didn’t deny the Fylde Coast outfit a rare home win, as Lee Evans re-extended their lead from the penalty spot heading into the latter stages.

The first clear chance of the game came the way of Steve Bruce’s side in the ninth minute. After winning the ball back high up the field, Albie Morgan played a pass through for Sonny Carey, but the midfielder could only find the side-netting with a one V one chance against Joseph Wollacott.

Blackpool didn’t have long to rue the missed opportunity, with their opener coming moments after.

A ball into the box from CJ Hamilton was met by Ennis - who glanced a header past the Crawley keeper to break the deadlock.

Morgan almost quickly doubled the Seasiders lead in the same fashion, but his headed attempt was pushed away by Wollacott.

Down the other end, Tyreece John-Jules almost scored with a sensational attack, with the former Blackpool loanee putting a overhead attempt just wide of the target.

Ahead of the 20-minute mark, Ennis claimed his second the afternoon. A pass towards goal from Morgan was met by the Stoke City loanee - who got a slight touch to help the ball on its way towards the back of the net.

The 25-year-old almost had a hat-trick inside the opening half an hour, but dragged a shot just wide of the target after bypassing the Red Devils defence with a superb turn in the box.

Another goal did quickly follow moments later, as Crawley pulled one back through Doyle, with the Southampton loanee having plenty of space to aim for with Harry Tyrer left in no man’s land.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Seasiders, with Fletcher receiving a straight red card for violent conduct.

Rob Elliot’s side almost pulled themselves level before the break, but Tyrer was quickly off his line to deal with a situation with John-Jules.

Another half chance came the way of the former Arsenal youngster after the restart, with a header just going over the bar.

Ahead of the hour mark, Ennis passed up on another opportunity to claim a third. After doing well to break free from the halfway line, the forward couldn’t find the target with his eventual shot.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, the Seasiders re-extended their lead. Evans was able to convert from the penalty spot, after Jordan Gabriel was taken down in the box when through on goal.

The result ends an eight-match run of draws for Bruce’s side, as well as being their first win at Bloomfield Road in 147 days.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson (91’), CJ Hamilton (45’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan (89’), Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis (76’), Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (45’), Elkan Baggott (91’), Josh Onomah (89’), Jake Beesley (76’), Sammy Silvera, Rob Apter.