'Been crying out for' and 'strong' - Blackpool player ratings V Crawley Town in rare home win

The result marks the Seasiders’ first home win since the end of September, and ends an eight-match run of draws at Bloomfield Road.

Steve Bruce stuck with a change of system for the visit of the Red Devils, with his side starting with a defensive three and wing-backs after switching to that approach during the second half of last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead during the first half, it proved to be a slightly more complicated challenge against Rob Elliot’s side after a goal from Kamari Doyle and a red card for Ashley Fletcher in the space of two minutes after the half hour mark.

Nonetheless, Blackpool stuck to their task, and eventually re-extended their lead through a Lee Evans penalty, after substitute Jordan Gabriel was taken down in the box.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Crawley Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer- 6 Harry Tyrer's positioning could've been better for Kamari Doyle's goal, but other than that he didn't have anything too challenging to deal with. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Odel Offiah- 8 It was another strong defensive display from Odel Offiah - who looked comfortable as part of a back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey- 8 With Olly Casey at its heart, the Blackpool back three did well when dealing with a reduction in numbers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . James Husband- 8 James Husband was on hand with a number of important defensive contributions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales