'Been crying out for' and 'strong' - Blackpool player ratings V Crawley Town in rare home win

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 17:30 BST
Niall Ennis was on handed with a brace as 10-man Blackpool claimed a 3-1 victory over Crawley Town.

The result marks the Seasiders’ first home win since the end of September, and ends an eight-match run of draws at Bloomfield Road.

Steve Bruce stuck with a change of system for the visit of the Red Devils, with his side starting with a defensive three and wing-backs after switching to that approach during the second half of last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead during the first half, it proved to be a slightly more complicated challenge against Rob Elliot’s side after a goal from Kamari Doyle and a red card for Ashley Fletcher in the space of two minutes after the half hour mark.

Nonetheless, Blackpool stuck to their task, and eventually re-extended their lead through a Lee Evans penalty, after substitute Jordan Gabriel was taken down in the box.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Harry Tyrer's positioning could've been better for Kamari Doyle's goal, but other than that he didn't have anything too challenging to deal with.

2. Harry Tyrer- 6

Harry Tyrer's positioning could've been better for Kamari Doyle's goal, but other than that he didn't have anything too challenging to deal with. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

It was another strong defensive display from Odel Offiah - who looked comfortable as part of a back three.

3. Odel Offiah- 8

It was another strong defensive display from Odel Offiah - who looked comfortable as part of a back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

With Olly Casey at its heart, the Blackpool back three did well when dealing with a reduction in numbers.

4. Olly Casey- 8

With Olly Casey at its heart, the Blackpool back three did well when dealing with a reduction in numbers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband was on hand with a number of important defensive contributions.

5. James Husband- 8

James Husband was on hand with a number of important defensive contributions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Before the red card, CJ Hamilton did his job well as a wing-back and provided an assist for Niall Ennis' first goal.

6. CJ Hamilton- 7

Before the red card, CJ Hamilton did his job well as a wing-back and provided an assist for Niall Ennis' first goal. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

