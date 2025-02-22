'Been crying out for' and 'strong' - Blackpool player ratings V Crawley Town in rare home win

The result marks the Seasiders’ first home win since the end of September, and ends an eight-match run of draws at Bloomfield Road.
Steve Bruce stuck with a change of system for the visit of the Red Devils, with his side starting with a defensive three and wing-backs after switching to that approach during the second half of last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town.
Despite taking a 2-0 lead during the first half, it proved to be a slightly more complicated challenge against Rob Elliot’s side after a goal from Kamari Doyle and a red card for Ashley Fletcher in the space of two minutes after the half hour mark.
Nonetheless, Blackpool stuck to their task, and eventually re-extended their lead through a Lee Evans penalty, after substitute Jordan Gabriel was taken down in the box.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed:
1. How did the Seasiders perform?
Blackpool took on Crawley Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Harry Tyrer- 6
Harry Tyrer's positioning could've been better for Kamari Doyle's goal, but other than that he didn't have anything too challenging to deal with. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Odel Offiah- 8
It was another strong defensive display from Odel Offiah - who looked comfortable as part of a back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Olly Casey- 8
With Olly Casey at its heart, the Blackpool back three did well when dealing with a reduction in numbers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband- 8
James Husband was on hand with a number of important defensive contributions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. CJ Hamilton- 7
Before the red card, CJ Hamilton did his job well as a wing-back and provided an assist for Niall Ennis' first goal. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
