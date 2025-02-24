Former Blackpool midfielder Barry Ferguson has been named as Rangers head coach for the remainder of the season.

The 47-year-old, who spent time at Ibrox as a player, replaces Philippe Clement, following the sacking of the Belgian manager on Sunday.

Issame Charai, Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor will all assist the former Scotland international in his new role with the Glasgow outfit, while Alex Rae, Colin Stewart and Stephan van der Heyden have all departed alongside the outgoing head coach.

Ferguson’s first game at the helm will come on Wednesday night, when the Light Blues travel to Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock.

Discussing the decision to make a change, Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart said: “Philippe and his team have worked tirelessly during their time at the club and have played an important role in developing the first team’s young players.

“I want to reiterate, the issues we are facing run deeper than the manager. The ongoing football review seeks to address those issues, and we will continue to implement its findings in the coming weeks and months ahead of appointing a new, permanent manager.

“When I spoke to RangersTV last week, I was clear that everyone is judged on results, and nobody will get unlimited time in any role at the club. Ultimately, the team’s response following their early exit from the Scottish Cup was a cause for deep concern, leading the board to conclude that action had to be taken now.

“I want to wish Philippe every success in the future. He is a fine man whom I have enjoyed working with in my short time here so far.

“I also want to welcome Barry back to the club. We appreciate him and his team stepping into the role at this difficult time. Myself, the board and the executive team will give them our full support for the rest of the campaign.”

Ferguson’s career so far

Ferguson spent the majority of his playing career with Rangers, with his two stints at Ibrox coming either side of a two-year spell with Blackburn Rovers.

In 409 appearances for the club in total, he scored 57 goals and provided 29 assists, while also picking up 15 major honours, including five SPL titles.

The midfielder returned to England in 2009 to join Birmingham City, during which time he was part of the Blues squad to win the EFL Cup.

After two years at St Andrew’s, Ferguson made the move to Bloomfield Road in 2011.

During his time with Blackpool, he made 86 appearances in Tangerine, alongside getting a taste of life as a coach, after taking caretaker charge of the Seasiders following the sacking of Paul Ince.

He briefly made the move to Clyde as a player-manager, before hanging up his boots in 2015, where he turned his full focus to his role in the dugout.

Further coaching roles came his way with Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic, with his time with the latter coming to an end in 2022.