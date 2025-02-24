Gallery: 39 superb photos of Blackpool fans being able to finally enjoy a home win

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool fans were treated to their first home victory since the end of September on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders overcame Crawley Town 3-1 to end their 147 day wait for a win at Bloomfield Road, and stop an eight game run of draws in front of their own fans.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, following Ashley Fletcher’s first half red card, but a Niall Ennis brace and a penalty from Lee Evans in the second half was ultimately enough to secure maximum points.

Here’s the best fan photos from the match:

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

