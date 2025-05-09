Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool midfielder Lee Evans has shared a message following his first year in Tangerine.

The 30-year-old joined the Seasiders last summer as a free agent, following the conclusion of his short-term deal with Portsmouth.

Evans made the move to Bloomfield Road looking to put a number of years of injury hell behind him - which he was able to do, featuring 45 times throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Taking to social media, the former Wales international wrote: “Really enjoyed my first year as a Blackpool player, thanks to you all for your support throughout the season. Time for some needed rest and then get ready to do it all again.”

Evans’ career before Blackpool

Lee Evans scored Blackpool's equaliser (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Evans will be looking to build on some of his past successes when his second season for the Seasiders comes around.

The central midfielder has previously enjoyed promotion from League One with four different clubs.

His career started with Newport County, before being snapped up by Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he made 67 appearances between 2013 and 2017, and won the third tier title.

Following a season with Sheffield United, he made the permanent move to Wigan Athletic in 2019, after previously enjoying two successful loan spells and a promotion at the Brick Community Stadium.

Evans then spent two-and-a-half years with Ipswich Town, and was a key man during the early stages of Kieran McKenna’s tenure in charge of the Blues.

His time at Portman Road was hindered by repeat knee injuries, with surgery required in October 2023 to rectify the issue.

He departed the Suffolk outfit a few months later after his contract was mutually terminated, with McKenna giving him a glowing reference.

“He’s a terrific player, a terrific professional, he’s missed a lot of games through injury,” he told Suffolk News.

“We hope now that the issue is fully resolved because he’s had the surgery.

“I think hopefully he’ll get a few games in before the end of the season and whoever takes him will be getting a very, very good football player, hopefully now free of injury, a fantastic character and hopefully now set up for some really good years ahead.”

The 30-year-old went on to join Pompey for the latter parts of the 2023/24 season, and featured four times as they clinched the League One title.

Evans’ first campaign with Blackpool showcased what he can bring to the table from the centre of the park, providing five goals and six assists in all competitions.

