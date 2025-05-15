Preston North End are set to add a former Blackpool man to their ranks.

Ex-Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson is set to join Preston North End as a free agent.

The 28-year-old found himself looking for a new club earlier this month after being released by Stoke City.

At the time of his departure, he had been the Potters longest-serving player, having first joined the club from the Seasiders in 2020.

The Lancashire Post report that North End are now set to add the Northern Ireland international to their ranks for the 2025/26 campaign, with a deal as good as done between the two parties.

Thompson’s career so far

Jordan Thompson (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

After spending time in the youth ranks of Manchester United as a youngster, Thompson started his senior career with Rangers.

During his time at Ibrox, he made three senior appearances, as well as spending time out on loan with Airdrieonians, Raith Rovers and Livingston.

After being released by the Glasgow outfit in 2018, he joined Blackpool as a free agent, and spent two years at Bloomfield Road.

During his time on the Fylde Coast, he featured 67 times in Tangerine, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

Thompson leaves Stoke this summer having made 178 appearances in total for the Staffordshire outfit on the back of his move from the Seasiders.

In that time, he found the back of the net four times, and was on hand with eight assists.

Match action proved to be limited for the midfielder last season, with just 23 Championship outings under his belt.

